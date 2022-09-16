On the afternoon of the 15th local time, President Xi Jinping held a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Samarkand State Guest House, exchanging views on China-Russia relations and international and regional issues of common concern.

On the afternoon of September 15, local time, President Xi Jinping held a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Samarkand State Guest House, exchanging views on China-Russia relations and international and regional issues of common concern.

Xi Jinping pointed out that since this year, China and Russia have maintained effective strategic communication. The cooperation between the two countries in various fields has been steadily advanced, the sports exchange year activities have been carried out in an orderly manner, local cooperation and people-to-people and cultural exchanges have become more lively, and the two countries have closely coordinated on the international stage to maintain the basic norms of international relations. In the face of changes in the world, times, and history, China is willing to work with Russia to demonstrate the responsibility of a major country, play a leading role, and inject stability into a turbulent world.

Xi Jinping stressed that China is willing to, together with Russia, give strong support to each other on issues concerning each other’s core interests, and deepen practical cooperation in trade, agriculture, connectivity and other fields. The two sides should strengthen coordination and cooperation within multilateral frameworks such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, CICA, and BRICS, promote solidarity and mutual trust among all parties, expand practical cooperation, safeguard the security interests of the region, and safeguard the common interests of developing countries and emerging market countries. .

Putin wished the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China a complete success, and believed that under the leadership of President Xi Jinping, China‘s economic and social development will continue to make new achievements. Putin said that many changes are taking place in the world today, and the only constant is the Russia-China friendship and mutual trust, and the Russia-China comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination is as solid as a mountain. Both Russia and China advocate the promotion of a fairer and more equitable international order, setting a model for international relations. Russia firmly abides by the one-China principle and condemns certain countries for taking provocative actions on issues concerning China‘s core interests. The Russian side is willing to work with the Chinese side to consolidate and deepen bilateral and multilateral communication and coordination, and expand cooperation in key areas such as economy, trade and energy. The Russian side is willing to work with the Chinese side to promote the SCO member states to continue to deepen cooperation on the basis of the principle of non-interference in each other’s internal affairs, and to build an authoritative platform for maintaining regional security and stability.

Xi Jinping appreciated Russia’s adherence to the one-China principle and stressed that Taiwan is a part of China. China firmly opposes “Taiwan independence” separatist forces and external interference, and no country has the right to be a judge on the Taiwan issue.

Ding Xuexiang, Yang Jiechi, Wang Yi, He Lifeng and others attended the meeting.