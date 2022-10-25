[NTD Beijing, October 24, 2022]The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China has ended. Except for Xi Jinping’s re-election, many new members of the Standing Committee are regarded as “Xi’s army”. On October 23, Xi met with the representatives of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

On the afternoon of October 23, Xi Jinping met with more than 2,700 representatives, specially invited representatives and non-voting delegates attending the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in the Great Hall of Beijing, and took a group photo.

The official Xinhua News Agency reported that Li Keqiang, Li Zhanshu, Wang Yang, Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Han Zheng, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, Li Xi, Wang Qishan, Ma Xingrui, Chen Miner, Hu Chunhua, Wen Jiabao, Jia Qinglin, Zhang Dejiang, Yu Zhengsheng , Song Ping, Li Lanqing and others attended the meeting.

According to CCTV footage, Xi Jinping waved to the delegates at the scene, and the delegates and officials at the scene were all smiles. Among them, Hu Chunhua, Vice Premier of the State Council of the Communist Party of China, also clapped and laughed at Xi Jinping. Hu Chunhua, 59, was not only a member of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, but also did not enter the Politburo.

The outside world noticed that among the CCP veterans, six people did not show up on the 23rd, including Hu Jintao, the former president of the CCP. Jiang Zemin, Zhu Rongji, Wu Bangguo, and Luo Gan were absent from the opening and closing ceremonies of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and they still disappeared on the 23rd.

On the closing day of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (October 22), Hu Jintao was taken away from the scene by the staff in the middle of the meeting. The relevant video was circulated on the Internet, and foreign media rushed to report it. The reasons behind it also led to various speculations. After the incident, state media reported that he was “unwell.”

At noon on October 23, the new Politburo Standing Committee members of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China met with Chinese and foreign reporters. They were Xi Jinping, Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, and Li Xi. Among them, new recruits Li Qiang, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang and Li Xi were all referred to as “Xi’s army”.

Regarding this result, current affairs commentator Zhong Yuan wrote in The Epoch Times on the 24th that Li Qiang replaced Li Keqiang overnight and became the second-ranked leader of the Politburo Standing Committee. However, China‘s economic mess is, to Li Qiang, a crater that is erupting violently.

Zhong Yuan believes that the predicament Li Qiang is facing is also an accurate reflection of the current predicament of the CCP. How the Xi camp faces the fall of the anti-Xi forces will probably become a point of interest from time to time.

Zhong Yuan pointed out that in the CCP’s new type of infighting, every time a key member of the Xi camp falls on the thorny road ahead, it will become a significant sign of the CCP regime’s further decline.

According to the Voice of America report, Xi Jinping “winner takes all” and grasps power, but with no checks and balances from other factions in the party, no dissent can be heard, which may lead to a substantial increase in the risk of future policy mistakes.

Before the opening of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, a man in Beijing hung two giant “anti-Party banners” on the Sitong Bridge, both expressing his dissatisfaction with the CCP’s policies and Xi Jinping.

