Xi Jinping met with representatives of the 60th Anniversary and Commendation Conference of China’s Foreign Aid Medical Team Dispatch

Xi Jinping Meets with Representatives of 60th Anniversary Commemoration and Commendation Conference of Chinese Foreign Aid Medical Team

Beijing, December 29th – The 60th anniversary and commendation ceremony of the dispatch of China’s foreign aid medical team was held in Beijing on the 29th. Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee, President of the People’s Republic of China, and Chairman of the Central Military Commission cordially met with the conference delegates, expressed warm congratulations to them, and extended sincere condolences to the comrades who are and have performed foreign aid medical missions.

Cai Qi, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee, attended the meeting.

At about 11:30 in the morning, Xi Jinping arrived at the East Hall of the Great Hall of the People to the warm applause of the audience. Xi Jinping waved to the representatives, communicated cordially with them, and took photos with them.

Liu Guozhong, member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Vice Premier of the State Council, attended the meeting and delivered a speech at the conference. He highlighted the Party Central Committee’s attention and President Xi Jinping’s affirmation of the achievements of foreign aid medical work. Over the past 60 years, the foreign aid medical team members have benefited local people and won high praise from the governments and people of the recipient countries. He emphasized the need to continue carrying forward the spirit of the Chinese medical team and make greater contributions in the new era.

The conference also commended 30 national advanced collectives and 60 advanced individuals in foreign aid medical work, who made speeches at the event.

Wang Yi also attended the meeting.

Source: Xinhua News Agency

Share this: Facebook

X

