Xi Jinping met with the Russian Prime Minister and re-released the signal: firmly support core interests | oppose the West together | Russian Prime Minister Mishustin

[NTD Times, Beijing time, May 25, 2023]Chinese Communist Party leader Xi Jinping met with Russian Prime Minister Mishustin in Beijing on May 24, and then released the signal of “holding together for warmth”. “Firmly support” the core interests of both parties. The Russian side said that China and Russia “jointly oppose the West”.

China Central Television reported that Xi Jinping told Mishustin that he hoped that the two sides would “promote cooperation in various fields to a higher level.” He also said, “China is willing to continue to firmly support each other with Russia on issues concerning each other’s core interests,” and so on.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin’s remarks were more direct. Russian Satellite News Agency reported that Russian Prime Minister Mishustin emphasized that Russia and the CCP “jointly oppose the Western collective attempt to maintain global dominance and use illegal sanctions to impose their will on independent countries” and are moving toward “our common strategic goal.”

When Mishustin met Chinese Premier Li Qiang earlier on the 24th, he said that because of the “pressure of collective illegal sanctions by the West”, China and Russia have brought bilateral relations to an unprecedented height. The two parties also signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in trade in services, as well as related documents on grain exports to China and rapid patent examination.

This is the second high-level meeting between China and Russia after Xi Jinping’s visit to Russia in March this year. However, according to media reports from both sides, China did not condemn Russia’s aggression against Ukraine during these two high-level meetings.

In this meeting with the Russian Prime Minister, Xi Jinping not only talked about cooperation between the two sides, but also emphasized firm support for “the issues of each other’s core interests.”

In this regard, Ryan Hass, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, an American think tank, told AFP that the leaders of China and Russia “stand together more because of shared grievances and insecurities than because of shared interests.” The goal”.

When Xi Jinping met with Putin in Russia last time, he also left a sentence that “changes that have never happened in a century are coming, and we will jointly promote this change.”

The outside world interprets that the CCP is trying to join forces with Russia to confront Western society and challenge the international order.

The Epoch Times columnist Wang He once told NTDTV that the CCP clearly intends to unite with Russia and confront Europe and the United States. But for Russia, which is declining day by day, it has been unable to do what it wants. He said, “Russia itself has already collapsed. The CCP is still pulling a Russia. The main purpose is that when the CCP confronts Europe and the United States, it does not have a helper, and Russia is reluctant to do so.”

Yuan Hongbing, a liberal jurist based in Australia, previously told The Epoch Times: “Xi Jinping believes that the current international situation is rising from east to west, and the United States is going to decline. He believes that the so-called major changes unseen in a century, he wants to form such a strategic alliance with Putin , together to defeat and crush the status of the international police of the United States.”

Yuan Hongbing believes: “Xi Jinping’s global expansion of communist totalitarianism is taking China in a terrible direction.”

