[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing time, December 28, 2022]The epidemic broke out in various parts of China. A few days ago, Xi Jinping once again emphasized “absolute loyalty” at the “democratic life meeting” of the Politburo of the CPC Central Committee, and “commented” the members of the Politburo one by one.

According to a report by the CCP mouthpiece Xinhua News Agency on December 27, the Political Bureau of the CCP Central Committee held a “democratic life meeting” from December 26 to 27. Xi Jinping presided over the meeting and delivered a speech.

The meeting reaffirmed “Xi Thought” and “two establishments”. Xi Jinping said, “Maintain the centralized and unified leadership of the Party Central Committee” and “maintain a high degree of consistency” with the Party Central Committee at any time and under any circumstances, “persist in absolute loyalty to the Party” and so on.

According to the meeting, Xi Jinping made a speech on the control and inspection of the members of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee, “commenting one by one and making requests one by one.” It also proposed that “major decisions, major events, and important situations” should be reported to the central government.

This is the first time that members of the new Politburo and Standing Committee have held a so-called “democratic life meeting” after the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

Current affairs commentator Yue Shan told NTDTV on the 28th that this CCP Politburo life meeting was for internal fighting, and it became more lively after Xi Jinping came to power. Judging from official media reports, the emphasis on loyalty to the party is actually demanding absolute loyalty to Xi.

Yue Shan believes that the CCP’s internal struggles will not stop, and factions will not disappear. At present, the top leaders of the CCP seem to be Xi Jinping’s people, but in the future, different factions will be divided into different factions, and conflicts will continue. Power struggles and mutual blame will have an impact on the regime.

At the end of November this year, a fire broke out in Urumqi, Xinjiang, which spread into a wave of anti-blockade protests and demonstrations across China. People took to the streets to launch a “blank paper revolution”, and even shouted “the Communist Party stepped down, wanted freedom, wanted democracy” and other political demands. slogan.

Then, the CCP abruptly abandoned the “clearing” policy. The epidemic broke out in various parts of China, and fever medicines were sold out. The number of infections and deaths increased sharply. Crematoria in many provinces and cities were overwhelmed. In this round of the epidemic, a large number of retired senior CCP officials and senior intellectuals died, and a large number of serving officials were infected.

An official from the Beijing Political and Legal Affairs Commission told Radio Free Asia that the epidemic in Beijing actually started around the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. This has also been indirectly confirmed by the World Health Organization (WHO).

On December 14, the World Health Organization refuted the claim that the surge in new crown cases in China was due to the relaxation of the “zero-clearing” policy, and pointed out that the epidemic in China had “explosively grown” long before that.

Voice of America reported on December 28 that after three years of disastrous city closures and a heavy price paid to the Chinese people and the Chinese economy, China is now experiencing the largest and most serious outbreak in history. Critics of the CCP point out that an inescapable logical conclusion at this moment is that the response to the new crown epidemic has shown a major failure of the CCP’s ability to govern. However, such conclusions and statements related to such conclusions are taboo topics in the media controlled by the CCP, including online media.

Yue Shan said that there are no wise people at the top of the CCP. Among the people, the three-year “clearing” has made Xi Jinping the focus of public grievances, which has also brought about a real crisis of the regime. Therefore, it is useless for the members of the Standing Committee of the Communist Party of China to be “harmony”.

(Comprehensive report by reporter Li Enzhen/Editor in charge: Wen Hui)

URL of this article: https://www.ntdtv.com/gb/2022/12/28/a103608413.html