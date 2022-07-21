[The Epoch Times, July 20, 2022](Reported by Epoch Times reporters Ning Haizhong and Luo Ya) Before the August 1st Army Day of the CCP, the CCP Military News published an article talking about the CCP’s so-called military soul, asking the army to obey Xi Jinping’s command. An earlier official report revealed that Xi Jinping had criticized the army for being “not possessed”. But can the CCP’s military do it now? What will happen to Xi Jinping’s leadership of the army?

On July 15, the CCP Military Daily published an article written by the “Xi Jinping Thought” Research Center of the National Defense University of China, talking about “building the soul of the army”, saying that “absolute loyalty” to the Party Central Committee is the “soul of building the army” of the CCP army. . He also demanded the implementation of the chairman responsibility system of the Central Military Commission and resolutely obey the command of the Party Central Committee, the Central Military Commission and Xi Jinping.

In addition, the 10th issue of the 2022 issue of “China Journal of Discipline Inspection and Supervision” published an article quoting Zeng Hanhui, who was the curator of the Gutian Conference Memorial Hall, as saying that after the CCP’s reform and opening up, the party’s principle of commanding the gun has changed and changed. Xi Jinping once criticized the CCP The army is “unpossessed”.

Taiwan military expert: The CCP cannot form a real effective combat force with the party leading the army

Su Ziyun, director of the National Defense Strategy and Resources Research Institute of the Taiwan National Defense Security Research Institute, told The Epoch Times on July 20 that the basic spirit of the CCP’s army building is that as a party army, the army is loyal to a single party or a single person, which will make the regime slowly decline. .

Su Ziyun said that the CCP is currently in a state of surface tension and continues to lead the leadership by the party. But if you only pledge allegiance to the party or an individual, it will not form a truly effective combat force, and it will easily be broken through.

“We study military combat power. The combination of material combat power and spiritual combat power is the true strength of an army. In the field of spiritual combat power, if it is only allegiance to an individual or a single organization, it is usually not very stable, and it is easy to be attacked. Breakthrough. With the passage of time, and the expansion of China‘s internal problems, this will become a big burden for the CCP.

Su Ziyun believes that the CCP’s “People’s Liberation Army” has also introduced some Western organizational management concepts in the process of modernization in recent years, including the positioning of the armed forces, which has gradually deviated from the direction of the party-led army in the past. That’s why Xi Jinping said that the so-called military is not possessed.

The scruples and crises of Xi Jinping’s army

In addition, from the personnel layout of Xi Jinping, we can see that he has scruples about the army. Su Ziyun said that in recent years, Xi Jinping has been promoted to many generals and mobilized commanders of various theaters. At present, the commanders of each theater are mainly the army, because the ground force is the most important tool to maintain the regime, which reflects that Xi has scruples about the military, so he will firmly control the army.

“The second is that these commanders are basically born in the 1960s and have no actual combat experience. They have basically retired from the Vietnam War era. This helps him (Xi) consolidate his military power, but it also shows that Xi Jinping has no experience in the former Communist army. , lack of sufficient trust.”

Su Ziyun said that Xi Jinping alone can decide the appointment and removal of these generals, and even put them in prison, instead of truly ruling the army according to law. In addition to the Communist Party, this armed force has no other checks and balances and supervision forces, including the media or the congress or public opinion organs under the constitutional government to supervise. Under certain circumstances, it is very likely that it will become ruling with guns, that is, ruling power with the army. This is a big threat to the CCP’s authoritarian system, but it is all self-inflicted.

Su Ziyun said that the CCP regime itself has entered a state of high crisis, and now it is using the ubiquitous penetration of the party to suppress financial problems, real estate problems, foreign capital withdrawal, and even the inability of the public to receive bank deposits. The problem of the army, the armed police, and the public security system itself. Once a chain reaction occurs, it will be the most terrifying thing for the CCP.

Scholar in Australia: The CCP’s “military soul” is flattering personal loyalty

Regarding the CCP’s military talk about the party commanding gun, Professor Feng Chongyi of the University of Technology Sydney, Australia, who is familiar with the CCP’s political situation, told The Epoch Times on July 20 that this is a repeat of the old tune, and Xi’s purpose is to absolutely control the military. “Because among the Politburo Standing Committee members, only Xi Jinping belongs to the Military Commission, and the party’s command gun is Xi’s command gun.”

Feng Chongyi analyzed that the party’s army is not the country’s army, it is an extremely important mechanism in the communist regime. If there is a power struggle within the party, the army becomes a tool of the party and a tool of personal power struggle. The Chinese have suffered a lot from this, but the supreme ruler has benefited from it.

“For example, Mao Zedong had a firm grip on the army during the 27 years he took power after the founding of the CCP. After Mao’s death, or after Mao’s conflict with Lin Biao, many people in the army had a new understanding. The beginning of totalitarianism. Especially when the CCP used the field army to suppress students during the June 4th Movement, it was a great shame for professional soldiers. Therefore, the call for the nationalization of the military began to rise. However, Xi Jinping repeated the old tune that the army must go back .”

Regarding the CCP’s talk of recasting the military soul, Feng Chongyi believes that the CCP’s military is still very corrupt, and now they are all those who see the wind, and whoever has the power will go with whomever has the power. “What is the military soul? loyalty.”

He believes that the current CCP, government and military are the same. Because Xi Jinping holds the power to issue an official hat, the army tends to become more popular. In order to avoid being targeted, the cadres in the army shouted disgusting and unspeakable slogans of loyalty everywhere, and then they were appreciated by Xi and climbed up to gain greater power. As for a small group of people who are truly enlightened, those who want to nationalize the military and pursue freedom, democracy, and constitutional government cannot get up now.

Feng Chongyi believes that one of the variables of the CCP’s army is politically, and it depends on the modern-educated soldiers who advocate the nationalization of the army, and they will rise up if there is a chance. The other is that in the power struggle, those who Xi Jinping purged were dissatisfied and would look for opportunities to retaliate. This is another variable.

