Xi Jinping “poured cold water” on Li Qiang?Zibo BBQ Cools Down | Street Stall Economy | NTDTV Chinese TV Online

[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing time, May 27, 2023]The “Zibo Barbecue”, which was heavily hyped by the CCP officials, once became popular on the Internet, but the popularity is gradually cooling down. A few days ago, during his inspection trip to Xiongan, Hebei, Xi Jinping publicly opposed Beijing’s street-stall economy for the first time. Some analysts say that this is Xi’s face-to-face pouring cold water on Li Qiang, who is engaged in the street stall economy.

Since March this year, Zibo, Shandong has become an “Internet celebrity city” under the vigorous publicity of the Chinese Communist Party. Especially during the “May 1st”, many people take the “barbecue train” to Zibo to “catch the barbecue”. But recently, some netizens posted a video saying, “The popularity of barbecue in Zibo has diminished.”

Recently, a video about Zibo barbecue shows that in the open-air dining area of ​​a barbecue restaurant, there is no customer in a long row of seats. The photographer said, “Since yesterday, I found that it was already 18 o’clock (evening meal time), and there were still no customers. In the few days before ten days ago, the seats were full at this time.”

The staff of Muyang Village, an online celebrity barbecue brand in Zibo, told Lu Media that there are indeed signs of “cooling down” in barbecue. In the past week, the number of people has decreased. “I used to line up for at least half an hour, but now I line up for half an hour at most.” The time for lunch is shorter.

On May 26, a reporter from The Epoch Times called a long-established local barbecue restaurant. The owner admitted that his restaurant is still operating normally, but the number of customers has dropped significantly.

The boss mentioned that among his peers, Muyangcun barbecue is a signature of Zibo, but now it is worse than before. Because it was too popular before and became a local sign, the owner of the Muyang Village BBQ restaurant is under a lot of pressure now.

He said that there were too many shops opened in the local area at the beginning of “May Day”, and now those shops are miserable: “A lot of barbecue shops have been opened in Zibo, which is chaotic. There used to be three or four barbecue shops in this street, but now there are nine. BBQ at home—within a 100-meter radius from mine.”

Coincidentally, Xi Jinping recently publicly opposed Beijing’s street-stall economy, which has attracted attention.

On May 10, Xi Jinping visited the Xiongan New Area in Hebei Province, accompanied by three members of the Standing Committee of the Communist Party of China, Li Qiang, Premier of the State Council, Cai Qi, Director of the Central Office, and Ding Xuexiang, Vice Premier.

The Chinese Communist Party’s Xinhua News Agency released a long article on May 14, detailing the details of Xi Jinping’s inspection in Xiong’an, as well as some of Xi’s lectures to officials.

When talking about Beijing’s positioning, Xi Jinping said that the capital is first and foremost a political center, not a “hodgepodge”, and it is not allowed to “set up factories in alleys” or engage in “street stall economy”.

The “street-stall economy” was proposed by Li Keqiang, the former Premier of the Communist Party of China, when he was in office. One of the reasons was to alleviate the increasingly severe unemployment crisis in various parts of China, but it did not receive the support of Xi Jinping at that time. After Li Qiang succeeded Li Keqiang, he recently reopened the street stall economy from Zibo BBQ to Beijing, Shenzhen and other places.

It is worth noting that during this visit, Xi Jinping publicly opposed Beijing’s street stall economy for the first time.

Zhang Tianliang, a current affairs commentator and associate professor of the Humanities Department of Feitian University, once said in his “Dawn Time” program that Xi Jinping’s remarks were “obviously beating Li Qiang.” Suddenly Xi Jinping gave Li Qiang a head-on blow, saying that Beijing cannot engage in a street-stall economy, which shows that Li Qiang’s role as prime minister is not easy to play.

In March this year, Li Qiang succeeded Li Keqiang as the premier of the Communist Party of China.

Unemployment has climbed due to the dismal Chinese economy. In order to stimulate the economy, Li Qiang returned to Li Keqiang’s “street stall economy”.

The National Bureau of Statistics of the Communist Party of China released economic data for April on May 16, showing that the youth unemployment rate rose to 20.4%, a record high.

The Wall Street Journal reported on May 26 that the sharp rise in Zibo’s popularity underscores that Chinese people are increasingly valuing fun and saving money over extravagant spending. From an old industrial city to a hot spot for barbecues, the phenomenon of Zibo reflects the bitter reality of China‘s economic recovery after the epidemic.

According to reports, this lively atmosphere masks a deeper challenge. While many Chinese are keen to party and party with friends, they are scrupulous when it comes to big-ticket purchases such as furniture and electrical appliances. Poor job prospects are also causing many young people to delay marriage and childbearing, which could exacerbate China‘s population decline in coming years.

According to the report, the challenges facing the Chinese economy can be seen from the data on tourism consumption during the “May Day” holiday. According to data from China‘s Ministry of Culture and Tourism, while domestic tourist arrivals climbed 19% from the same period in 2019 before the start of the coronavirus pandemic, total tourism spending rose only 0.7%.

Davy Jun Huang, an economist based in the United States, once told The Epoch Times that after three years of the epidemic, all the reserves of ordinary people have basically been exhausted. Now it has just come to a critical point. After the CCP’s strict zero-clearing policy was lifted, the common people suddenly realized that they really had no money.

“Consumption power will continue to slump in the future, and the overall economy will go down. After the epidemic has eased and rebounded for a short time, the real difficult days will actually be gradually reflected.” David Huang said.

(Comprehensive report by reporter Tang Zheng/Editor in charge: Li Quan)