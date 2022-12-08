[NTD Times, Beijing, December 08, 2022]The leader of the Communist Party of China, Xi Jinping, chaired a meeting of the Politburo a few days ago to plan economic and anti-corruption issues for next year. .

The CCP’s official media Xinhua News Agency reported that on December 6, CCP General Secretary Xi Jinping presided over a meeting of the Politburo to analyze and study the economic work in 2023, listen to the work report of the CCP’s Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Committee, and study and deploy the “anti-corruption” work in 2023.

The meeting stated that discipline should “grow teeth”, “focus on investigating and dealing with corruption cases where political and economic issues are intertwined, and deepen the rectification of corruption in areas where power is concentrated, capital-intensive, and resource-rich”, and so on.

After the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Xi Jinping, who continued to be in power, visited the Red Base of the Communist Party of China at the end of October. And so it is with the new era.”

According to external analysis, Xi Jinping may launch a large-scale political purge campaign in the name of anti-corruption to eradicate anti-Xi forces within the CCP.

In this Politburo meeting, the authorities once again proposed that next year’s economy should be dominated by “stability and progress while maintaining stability”, “prevent and defuse major economic and financial risks, and hold the bottom line of no systemic risks.”

In terms of epidemic prevention and control, the meeting stated that “strengthen the coordination and cooperation of various policies and optimize epidemic prevention and control measures.” It is worth noting that in this meeting, the “dynamic clearing” that Xi Jinping insisted on before was not mentioned again.

Xi Jinping has emphasized many times before that he will adhere to the unwavering anti-epidemic policy of “dynamic clearing”. However, the authorities’ mandatory epidemic control has led to frequent secondary disasters, which eventually detonated the “blank paper movement” in various parts of China. Protesters held blank papers, They shouted slogans such as “Communist Party step down” and “Xi Jinping step down”.

At present, the “White Paper Movement” has gained solidarity from Chinese people all over the world. Chinese people from many countries have held rallies and pointed their finger at the CCP regime, calling for the “Communist Party to step down” and urging the Beijing authorities to stop human rights persecution.

