Xi Jinping presided over a symposium on in-depth promotion of the integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta, emphasizing the promotion of new major breakthroughs in the integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta and better playing a leading and exemplary role in Chinese-style modernization_China Net

Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee, President of the State, and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, held a symposium in Shanghai on the morning of the 30th to discuss further promoting the integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta. During the symposium, he stressed the importance of enhancing innovation capabilities, industrial competitiveness, and development capabilities to form a new pattern of higher-level reform and opening up. This, he emphasized, is crucial for building a new development pattern and promoting high-quality development.

Li Qiang, Member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Premier of the State Council, as well as Cai Qi, Member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee, were in attendance at the symposium with Xi Jinping.

Xi Jinping highlighted the progress that has been made in the five years since the integrated development strategy for the Yangtze River Delta was implemented, including improvements in the planning policy system and the establishment of a modern industrial system. However, he also pointed out that there are still deep-seated problems that need to be addressed, such as improving the quality, efficiency, and radiating role of development, as well as the need for further expansion of reform and opening up.

To address these issues, Xi Jinping outlined several key areas to focus on, including strengthening cross-regional collaboration in scientific and technological innovation and industrial innovation. He emphasized the need to promote high-level coordinated opening up, focusing on institutional opening up to build stronger connections between domestic and international cycles. Additionally, Xi Jinping stressed the need for joint protection and management of the ecological environment in the region.

Xi Jinping concluded the symposium by urging the Yangtze River Delta region to continue seeking progress while maintaining stability and to work towards writing a new chapter in its integrated development.

Overall, the symposium underlined the importance of further promoting the integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta in order to achieve significant achievements and play a leading role in Chinese-style modernization. It also emphasized the need for continued collaboration and innovation to address challenges and drive the region’s development forward.

