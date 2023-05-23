Home » Xi Jinping presided over the first meeting of the 20th Central Audit Committee, emphasizing the unique role of audit in promoting the self-revolution of the party to further promote the high-quality development of audit work in the new era
News

Xi Jinping presided over the first meeting of the 20th Central Audit Committee, emphasizing the unique role of audit in promoting the self-revolution of the party to further promote the high-quality development of audit work in the new era

by admin

You may also like

Diversions in rail traffic due to the Mannheim...

The number of detainees for military operations increases

Cerro Bravo: define actions for suspension of gas...

Storm: mudslide rolls through houses in Thal |...

They murdered a policeman in Guayaquil

A new return of indigenous people to Bagadó...

Multi-billion deal announced: Apple and Broadcom to be...

Xi Jinping presided over the first meeting of...

He proposes that Biess become a first-tier bank...

Zelensky visited the battlefront in eastern Ukraine

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy