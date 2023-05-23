Xi Jinping presided over the first meeting of the 20th Central Audit Committee, emphasizing the unique role of audit in promoting the self-revolution of the party to further promote the high-quality development of audit work in the new era

Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee, President of the State, Chairman of the Central Military Commission, and Director of the Central Audit Commission chaired the first meeting of the 20th Central Audit Commission on the afternoon of May 23. Xi Jinping delivered an important speech at the meeting, emphasizing that in the new journey of building a strong country and national rejuvenation, auditing has an important mission. It should be based on the positioning of economic supervision, focus on the main business, and give better play to the unique role of auditing in promoting the self-revolution of the party. . To do a good job in the work of the new Central Audit Committee, we must adhere to the guidance of the new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics, thoroughly study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, fully, accurately and comprehensively implement the new development concept, focus on the overall, long-term, and Strategic issues, strengthen strategic planning and top-level design in the audit field, further promote the high-quality development of audit work in the new era, and protect the overall work of the party and the country with powerful and effective audit supervision services.

Li Qiang, Member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, Premier of the State Council, and Deputy Director of the Central Audit Commission, and Li Xi, Member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, Secretary of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, and Deputy Director of the Central Audit Commission attended the meeting.

The meeting heard the report of the Office of the Central Audit Committee on the audit report on the implementation of the central budget and other financial expenditures in 2022, as well as the report on the opinions on promoting the high-quality development of audit work in the new era.

The meeting emphasized that auditing is an important part of the party and the state’s supervision system, and an important force to promote the modernization of the national governance system and governance capabilities. Since the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, under the centralized and unified leadership of the Party Central Committee, the Central Audit Committee has promoted the systematic and overall reconstruction of the audit system, and has embarked on a new audit path that suits China‘s national conditions. sexual change. The first is to deepen the reform of the audit management system, and the Party Central Committee’s centralized and unified leadership of the audit work has been continuously refined and institutionalized. The second is to continuously deepen the understanding of the regularity of the socialist auditing cause with Chinese characteristics. Third, auditing is more proactive in serving the overall situation of the party and the country, and is more compatible, and its unique supervisory role is more prominent. Fourth, the overall pattern of audit rectification has taken shape, and the use of audit results has been more smoothly, authoritatively and efficiently coordinated.

The meeting pointed out that to do a good job in audit work in the new era and new journey, the general requirement is to focus on building a centralized, unified, comprehensive coverage, authoritative and efficient audit supervision system, and to better play the role of audit supervision. It is necessary to strengthen the political attributes and political functions of the audit, and accurately grasp, understand and implement the deployment of the Party Central Committee. It must be like a shadow, and the audit and supervision rights of all localities, departments and units that manage and use public funds, state-owned assets, and state-owned resources are without omission or exception, forming a normalized and dynamic deterrent. It must be like thunder, insist on auditing in accordance with the law, conduct research-based auditing, carry forward the spirit of struggle, strengthen the ability to fight, and create a “special force” for economic supervision; do a good job of coordinating with other supervision to form a joint supervisory force.

The meeting requested that we should solidly do a good job in this year’s audit work, highlight major issues and increase audit efforts, and promote the implementation and implementation of the Party Central Committee’s decision-making arrangements. Focus on the primary task of high-quality development, and increase supervision of the implementation of major projects, major strategies, and major measures. Focus on stabilizing growth, employment, and prices, continue to keep an eye on precious fiscal funds, and increase auditing efforts on the implementation of a package of policies and measures to stabilize the economy. Focus on the development of the real economy, increase the auditing of the implementation of the financial support for the real economy and the bailout of enterprises, and promote the implementation of the “two unwavering”. Focus on promoting the bottom line of people’s livelihood, pay close attention to the most direct and practical interests of the people, and promote the implementation of policies that benefit and enrich the people. Focus on overall development and security, pay close attention to key areas such as local government debt, finance, real estate, food, and energy, and firmly hold the bottom line of preventing systemic risks. Focus on the standardized operation of power, give full play to the important role of auditing in combating corruption, resolutely investigate and deal with corruption where political and economic issues are intertwined, resolutely investigate and deal with corruption in areas where power is concentrated, capital-intensive, and resource-rich, and resolutely investigate and deal with “flies” around the masses. Greedy ants rot”.

The meeting emphasized that the “second half of the article” of audit rectification is as important as the “first half of the article” revealed by the audit, and must be promoted as a whole. It is necessary to supervise and urge audit rectification as an important starting point for daily supervision, and use audit results as an important reference for cadre assessment, appointment and dismissal, and rewards and punishments. For ineffective rectification, perfunctory rectification, and false rectification, they must be seriously held accountable.

The meeting pointed out that this year marks the 40th anniversary of the establishment of the audit institution. The Party Central Committee has high hopes for auditing, and it is necessary to inherit the glorious tradition and fine style of auditing, shape professionalism, and improve professional capabilities. It is necessary to strictly govern the party and audit in an all-round way, carry out in-depth education on the theme and the education and rectification of the audit team, and build a team of high-quality professional audit cadres who are loyal, clean and responsible.

The meeting requested that party committees at all levels should earnestly shoulder their political responsibilities and improve their leadership in audit work. The main responsible comrades must personally grasp and manage it, and give full play to the role of the audit committee in taking the lead in overall planning and coordination.

Members of the Central Audit Committee attended the meeting, and responsible comrades from relevant departments of the central government and state agencies attended the meeting.