Xi Jinping presided over the first meeting of the 20th Central Committee for Comprehensively Deepening Reform, emphasizing integrity, innovation, hard work, and writing a new chapter in reform and opening up on the new journey

Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee, President of the State, Chairman of the Central Military Commission, and Director of the Central Committee for Comprehensively Deepening Reforms, chaired the first meeting of the 20th Central Committee for Comprehensively Deepening Reforms on the afternoon of April 21 and delivered an important speech. He emphasized that this year is the first year to fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. It is also the 45th anniversary of reform and opening up and the 10th anniversary of the Third Plenary Session of the 18th CPC Central Committee. To achieve the goals and tasks of the new era and new journey, we must take comprehensive deepening of reforms as the fundamental driving force for promoting Chinese-style modernization, and as an important starting point for stabilizing the overall situation, adapting to the situation, and opening up new situations. Write a new chapter in reform and opening up on the new journey.

Li Qiang, Wang Huning, and Cai Qi, members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and deputy directors of the Central Committee for Comprehensively Deepening Reform, attended the meeting.

The meeting reviewed and approved the “Opinions on Strengthening the Main Position of Enterprises in Scientific and Technological Innovation”, “Opinions on Strengthening and Improving the Management of the State-owned Economy to Strongly Support Chinese-style Modernization”, “Opinions on Promoting the Development and Growth of the Private Economy” and “The Central Committee’s Comprehensive Deepening Reform The Working Rules of the Committee, the Working Rules of the Special Group of the Central Comprehensive Deepening Reform Committee, the Working Rules of the Central Comprehensive Deepening Reform Committee Office, and the 2023 Work Points of the Central Comprehensive Deepening Reform Committee.

The meeting pointed out that strengthening the dominant position of enterprises in scientific and technological innovation is a key measure to deepen the reform of the scientific and technological system and promote the realization of high-level scientific and technological self-reliance. We must adhere to the system concept, focus on “for whom to innovate, who will innovate, what to innovate, and how to innovate”, focus on system construction, and deploy the entire chain of technological innovation decision-making, R&D investment, scientific research organization, and achievement transformation as a whole. The systematic layout of key innovation resources such as projects, platforms, and talents will promote scientific and technological innovation, industrial innovation, and system and mechanism innovation in an integrated manner, and promote the formation of an innovation system with enterprises as the main body and efficient collaboration and deep integration of industry, education, and research. It is necessary to focus on the major needs of national strategies and industrial development, increase support for enterprise innovation, actively encourage and effectively guide private enterprises to participate in major national innovations, and promote enterprises to play a role in key core technological innovations and major original technological breakthroughs.

The meeting emphasized that strengthening and improving the management of the state-owned economy must be based on the mission and functional positioning of the state-owned economy in the new era and new journey, and from the strategic height of serving to build a new development pattern, promoting high-quality development, promoting common prosperity, and maintaining national security. Improve the security responsibility, quality structure, assets and enterprise management of the state-owned economy, deepen the reform of state-owned enterprises, focus on making up for shortcomings, strengthen weaknesses, consolidate the bottom, and promote advantages, and build a state-owned economy with top-level overall planning, clear rights and responsibilities, efficient operation, and strong supervision management system.

The meeting pointed out that supporting the development of the private economy is the consistent policy of the Party Central Committee. To promote the development and growth of the private economy, efforts must be made to optimize the development environment of the private economy, remove institutional barriers that restrict private enterprises from participating in market competition fairly, guide private enterprises to find the right position in high-quality development, and through their own reform and development, compliance management, transformation and upgrading , and continuously improve the quality of development. It is necessary to fully consider the characteristics of the private economy, improve policy implementation methods, strengthen policy coordination, promote precise and direct access to various preferential policies, and effectively solve the actual difficulties of enterprises. It is necessary to implement the construction of pro-Qing political and business relations, and guide and promote the healthy growth of private economic personnel.

The meeting emphasized that since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, we have comprehensively deepened reform with great political courage, adhered to goal-oriented, highlighted problem-oriented, dared to break into deep-water areas, dared to gnaw hard bones, dared to venture into dangerous beaches, dared to face new contradictions and new challenges, and resolutely The shortcomings of various systems and mechanisms have been eliminated, and a new situation has been opened up with unprecedented strength. In the past 10 years of the new era, the reforms we have promoted are all-round, deep-seated, and fundamental, and the achievements we have made are historic, revolutionary, and groundbreaking. Looking around the world, no country or political party can have such political courage and historical responsibility, dare to make drastic changes, turn the blade inward, and self-revolution, and no country or political party can promote such a large-scale and large-scale revolution in such a short period of time. Such a large-scale reform is a distinctive feature and significant advantage of the socialist system with Chinese characteristics.

On the new journey, we will continue to promote comprehensive and deepening reforms. We must uphold and strengthen the leadership of the party, set the direction of reform, clarify goals and tasks, and do a good job in all tasks with scientific planning and innovative courage. We must do a good job in major reform tasks to overcome difficulties, coordinate the overall situation, grasp the key points, focus on major issues in the comprehensive construction of a socialist modern country, plan and promote reforms, make good use of the favorable conditions created by institutional reforms, and strive to eliminate the shortcomings of various systems and mechanisms, adjust Overcome some difficulties in the deep-seated interest structure. It is necessary to strengthen reform investigation and research, go to places and departments where contradictions and problems are concentrated, go deep into the grassroots, go to the masses, observe the facts, and dissect the sparrows. Use your brains more and work harder. It is necessary to intensify the implementation of reforms, improve the reform implementation mechanism that is coordinated from top to bottom, integrated with each other, and that is precise and efficient, and make greater efforts to do a good job in reform supervision and promote the implementation of reform measures to be effective. It is necessary to mobilize the enthusiasm of all parties for reform, improve the incentive mechanism for reform and innovation, increase the exchange and promotion of typical experience in reform, strengthen the guidance of public opinion, and respond to the concerns of all parties in a timely manner.

Members of the Central Committee for Comprehensively Deepening Reform attended the meeting, and responsible comrades from relevant departments of the central government and state agencies attended the meeting.