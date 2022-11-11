Original title: The Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee held a meeting

Listen to the report on the prevention and control of the new crown pneumonia epidemic

Research and deploy 20 measures to further optimize prevention and control work

General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee Xi Jinping presided over the meeting

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, November 10. The Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China held a meeting on November 10 to listen to the report on the prevention and control of the new crown pneumonia epidemic, and to study and deploy 20 measures to further optimize the prevention and control work. CPC Central Committee General Secretary Xi Jinping presided over the meeting and delivered an important speech.

The meeting pointed out that at present, the new crown virus is still mutating, the global epidemic situation is still in an epidemic situation, and new domestic epidemics continue to appear. my country is a country with a large population, with a large number of vulnerable groups, unbalanced regional development, and insufficient medical resources. The epidemic situation in some areas still has a certain scale. Affected by the mutation of the virus and climatic factors in winter and spring, the scope and scale of the epidemic may further expand. The prevention and control situation is still severe. It is necessary to maintain strategic focus and scientifically and accurately do a good job in epidemic prevention and control.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to fully, accurately and fully implement the decisions and arrangements of the CPC Central Committee, unswervingly adhere to the principle of people first and life first, unswervingly implement the general strategy of “foreign defense against imports, internal defense against rebound”, and unswervingly implement “dynamic clearing”. “The general policy is to effectively coordinate epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development, protect people’s lives and health to the greatest extent, and minimize the impact of the epidemic on economic and social development in accordance with the requirements of preventing the epidemic, stabilizing the economy, and developing safely. influences.

The meeting pointed out that it is necessary to adapt to the characteristics of the rapid spread of the virus, effectively implement the requirements of the “four early mornings”, and make rapid progress in order to avoid the expansion of the front line and the extension of time. We must concentrate our efforts on fighting the epidemic in key areas, take more resolute and decisive measures to tackle difficulties, curb the spread of the epidemic as soon as possible, and restore normal production and living order as soon as possible. It is necessary to adhere to scientific and precise prevention and control, improve the effectiveness of epidemic prevention work, accurately analyze epidemic risks, and further optimize and adjust prevention and control measures. More precise measures have been taken to control and relieve the stranded personnel. It is necessary to vigorously promote the research and development of vaccines and drugs, and improve the effectiveness and pertinence of vaccines and drugs. It is necessary to strengthen analysis, research and judgment while implementing various epidemic prevention measures. Necessary epidemic prevention measures cannot be relaxed. We must not only oppose irresponsible attitudes, but also oppose and overcome formalism and bureaucracy, and correct “layers of overweight” and “one size fits all”. and so on. We must do our best to ensure the production and living services of the people, effectively meet the basic living needs of the people during the epidemic treatment period, ensure basic livelihood services such as medical treatment, increase care and assistance for special groups such as the elderly, the weak, the sick and the disabled, and solve the actual difficulties of the people. , try to maintain the normal production work order. It is necessary to do a good job in vaccination of key groups, and build a barrier for epidemic prevention and control.

The meeting emphasized that party committees and governments at all levels should unify their thoughts and actions into the decision-making and deployment of the CPC Central Committee, fully understand the complexity, arduousness, and repetition of the fight against the epidemic, strengthen their responsibilities, and enhance their fighting skills. , go deep into the grassroots, go deep into the front line, pay close attention to the epidemic prevention and control work, do a good job of ideological guidance and psychological counseling, and resolutely win the battle of normalized epidemic prevention and control.

The meeting also studied other matters.