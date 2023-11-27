﻿Xi Jinping presided over the Politburo meeting to promote high-quality development of the Yangtze River Economic Belt_Dagong.com

The Communist Party of China Holds Meeting to Review Policies for Yangtze River Economic Belt and Foreign Affairs Work

At a meeting held by the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, several key policies and measures were reviewed to further promote the high-quality development of the Yangtze River Economic Belt. The meeting was presided over by Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee.

The development strategy of the Yangtze River Economic Belt was highlighted as a major strategic decision made by the Party Central Committee. Since the implementation of the strategy, significant changes have been observed in various aspects including ideological understanding, ecological environment, regional integration, reform, and opening up. The meeting emphasized the steadily improving quality of development and the positive development trend in the region.

In order to promote the high-quality development of the Yangtze River Economic Belt, the meeting stressed the importance of prioritizing the high-quality ecological environment of the Yangtze River Basin. This includes a focus on large-scale protection, greater efforts on high-level protection, ecological red line management, and the coordinated promotion of carbon reduction, pollution reduction, and green expansion.

Additionally, scientific and technological innovation was highlighted as the main driving force for development, along with efforts to connect domestic and international markets and promote the modernization of industrial and supply chains. The meeting also emphasized the need for inter-provincial consultation, ecological co-governance, regional co-construction, and development sharing to enhance the region’s overall development.

The meeting also addressed the need for a complete system of foreign-related laws and regulations, emphasizing the Party’s leadership in foreign affairs work. The “Regulations on the Party’s Leadership in Foreign Affairs Work” aims to ensure the effective implementation of the Party Central Committee’s major foreign policies and strategic deployment.

Furthermore, the meeting emphasized the need to strengthen the centralized and unified leadership of the Party Central Committee on foreign affairs work, and to continuously improve the institutionalization, standardization, and scientific level of foreign affairs work. The meeting also stressed the importance of understanding the mission and tasks of the party’s foreign affairs work in the new journey, and implementing Xi Jinping Thought on Diplomacy in all aspects of the entire process of foreign affairs work.

Overall, the meeting highlighted the commitment to promoting the high-quality development of the Yangtze River Economic Belt and further strengthening the Party’s leadership in foreign affairs work.

