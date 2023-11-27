Home » ﻿Xi Jinping presided over the Politburo meeting to promote high-quality development of the Yangtze River Economic Belt_Dagong.com
News

﻿Xi Jinping presided over the Politburo meeting to promote high-quality development of the Yangtze River Economic Belt_Dagong.com

by admin

The Communist Party of China Holds Meeting to Review Policies for Yangtze River Economic Belt and Foreign Affairs Work

At a meeting held by the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, several key policies and measures were reviewed to further promote the high-quality development of the Yangtze River Economic Belt. The meeting was presided over by Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee.

The development strategy of the Yangtze River Economic Belt was highlighted as a major strategic decision made by the Party Central Committee. Since the implementation of the strategy, significant changes have been observed in various aspects including ideological understanding, ecological environment, regional integration, reform, and opening up. The meeting emphasized the steadily improving quality of development and the positive development trend in the region.

In order to promote the high-quality development of the Yangtze River Economic Belt, the meeting stressed the importance of prioritizing the high-quality ecological environment of the Yangtze River Basin. This includes a focus on large-scale protection, greater efforts on high-level protection, ecological red line management, and the coordinated promotion of carbon reduction, pollution reduction, and green expansion.

Additionally, scientific and technological innovation was highlighted as the main driving force for development, along with efforts to connect domestic and international markets and promote the modernization of industrial and supply chains. The meeting also emphasized the need for inter-provincial consultation, ecological co-governance, regional co-construction, and development sharing to enhance the region’s overall development.

The meeting also addressed the need for a complete system of foreign-related laws and regulations, emphasizing the Party’s leadership in foreign affairs work. The “Regulations on the Party’s Leadership in Foreign Affairs Work” aims to ensure the effective implementation of the Party Central Committee’s major foreign policies and strategic deployment.

See also  San Colombano Belmonte, carpentry on fire

Furthermore, the meeting emphasized the need to strengthen the centralized and unified leadership of the Party Central Committee on foreign affairs work, and to continuously improve the institutionalization, standardization, and scientific level of foreign affairs work. The meeting also stressed the importance of understanding the mission and tasks of the party’s foreign affairs work in the new journey, and implementing Xi Jinping Thought on Diplomacy in all aspects of the entire process of foreign affairs work.

Overall, the meeting highlighted the commitment to promoting the high-quality development of the Yangtze River Economic Belt and further strengthening the Party’s leadership in foreign affairs work.

You may also like

Fatal crash in the Multiplaza sector

Suspect of killing Honduran man falls in North...

If you long for success, hurry up

A fire broke out in a 24-story residence...

The series of meetings on chestnut growing –...

Vitamin B9, protector of pregnancy

Englishman is accompanied every morning by an unlikely...

That is why the new Action in Schoten...

The complaints of the Democratic Center after the...

Analysis: Similar to Wang Lijun’s handling, Qin Gang...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy