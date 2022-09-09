Original title: Xi Jinping replied to the letter and encouraged the normal students of the “Excellent Teacher Program” of Beijing Normal University to go to the places where the motherland and the people most need them and strive to become good teachers of the “four haves” that the party and the people are satisfied with. I wish the teachers all over the country a happy holiday

According to the “News and Newspaper Digest” of the Voice of China, the Central Radio and Television Station, Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee, President of the State, and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, gave Beijing Normal University the “Excellent Teacher Program” on September 7. “The normal students wrote back and placed high expectations on them. On the occasion of the 120th anniversary of the founding of Beijing Normal University and the 38th Teacher’s Day, I would like to express congratulations and greetings to the teachers, students, staff, and alumni of the school, and to teachers across the country. Holiday wishes.

In his reply, Xi Jinping said that in the past year since you entered the school, you have increased your knowledge, broadened your horizons, and strengthened your belief in teaching and educating people at the grassroots level through classroom study and volunteer teaching practice. I am very pleased.

Xi Jinping pointed out that Beijing Normal University is the earliest institution of higher learning in modern normal education in my country, and has trained a large number of outstanding teachers for the country. I hope you will continue to uphold the school motto of “Learn to be a teacher and act as a model for the world“, cherish your time, study hard, improve your character, increase your ability to preach, teach and solve doubts, and go to the place where the motherland and the people most need after graduation, and strive to become the party and the people. A good teacher who is satisfied with the “four haves” contributes to cultivating socialist builders and successors with all-round development of morality, intelligence, physique, aesthetics and labor.

Starting from 2021, the state will launch the “Training Program for Outstanding Teachers in Underdeveloped Areas in Central and Western China” (referred to as the “Excellent Teacher Program”), which will be directed by normal universities and local normal colleges directly under the Ministry of Education to help 832 poverty-stricken counties and middle schools each year. The primary and secondary schools in the western land border counties have trained about 10,000 normal students. Recently, the representative of normal students of Beijing Normal University’s “Excellent Teacher Program” wrote a letter to General Secretary Xi Jinping, reporting the learning gains since entering school, and expressing his determination to take root in grassroots teaching and educating people after graduation.Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: