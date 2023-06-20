Xi Jinping replies to Belgian friend Bo Dong Bo – Xinhua English.news.cn

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, June 20th. Recently, President Xi Jinping replied to Dong Bo, a well-known friendly person from Belgium, encouraging him to continue to actively promote China-Belgium and China-EU friendship.

Xi Jinping pointed out that after reading your warm letter, I recalled the scene of attending the opening ceremony of the Giant Panda Garden in Paradise Zoo together with King Philippe and his wife when I visited Belgium with my wife in 2014. I was pleased to learn that the purple magnolias planted in Paradise Zoo back then were in full bloom, and the two giant pandas, China‘s “Friendship Envoys”, were also thriving.

Xi Jinping emphasized that at present, China is actively promoting the Chinese-style modernization of harmonious coexistence between man and nature, and implementing major biodiversity conservation projects. A large number of rare and endangered species have been effectively protected, and the giant panda has been downgraded from “endangered” to “vulnerable”. . China will unswervingly follow the high-quality development path of ecological priority, green and low carbon, which will provide more opportunities for the world and make greater contributions to the progress of all mankind. The development of China-Belgium relations is inseparable from the long-term efforts and selfless dedication of friendly people from all walks of life in the two countries. I believe that you and other friendly people will continue to sow the seeds of friendship, attract more people, especially the younger generation, to actively participate in the cause of friendship, and make new contributions to the development of China-Belgium and China-EU relations.

Recently, Dong Bo, chairman and founder of Belgian Paradise Zoo, wrote to President Xi Jinping, reviewing the opening ceremony of the Paradise Zoo Giant Panda Garden during President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan’s visit to Belgium in March 2014, saying that the Chinese Garden embodies the concept of harmonious coexistence between man and nature, The Chinese Dream and China‘s development and prosperity are always opportunities that can be shared.

