Xi Jinping replies to encourage teachers and students of Macau University of Science and Technology – Xinhua English.news.cn

by admin
Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, May 24th. On May 23rd, President Xi Jinping sent a letter of encouragement to representatives of teachers and students of the Macau University of Science and Technology who participated in the development of the “Macau Science-1” satellite.

Xi Jinping said in his reply, from the lines, I feel your enthusiasm and responsibility for devoting yourself to the country’s scientific and technological cause and building a strong aerospace country. I am glad to hear that the “Macau Science-1” satellite that you participated in the development of was successfully launched, and I would like to extend my warm congratulations to everyone!

Xi Jinping pointed out that in recent years, Macao has deepened scientific and technological cooperation with the mainland in aerospace and other fields, and has achieved gratifying results. Building a world-class science and technology power and promoting Chinese-style modernization has provided a broader development space for Macao universities and Macao science and technology workers. I hope you will continue to inherit the fine tradition of patriotism and love for Macao, actively integrate into the overall development of the country, actively participate in the construction of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, help Macao’s moderately diversified economic development, and make new contributions to the successful practice of “one country, two systems” in Macao.

The “Macao Science-1” satellite is the first space science satellite jointly developed by the mainland and Macao, mainly for the detection and research of the earth’s magnetic field. It was successfully launched on May 21 at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center. 18 representatives of teachers and students from Macau University of Science and Technology who participated in the development of the satellite wrote to President Xi Jinping, reporting the good news of the successful launch of the satellite and the feelings of participating in the satellite development work, expressing their desire and determination to actively participate in the scientific research and construction of the motherland.


