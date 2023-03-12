[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing time, March 11, 2023]Xi Jinping reshuffled the Central Military Commission during his third term. Today (March 11) morning, Zhang Youxia and He Weidong were “elected” as vice chairmen of the Central Military Commission, showing that the hardliners of the “Taiwan Strait Gang” in the military are at the top.

At the National People’s Congress of the Communist Party of China, Zhang Youxia and He Weidong, who were nominated by the President of the Communist Party of China and Chairman of the Military Commission Xi Jinping, were “elected” as vice-chairmen of the Central Military Commission. Zhang Youxia received 2944 votes in favor, 1 vote against, and 2 abstentions; He Weidong passed with a unanimous vote.

In addition, four members including Li Shangfu, Liu Zhenli, Miao Hua, and Zhang Shengmin served as members of the Central Military Commission.

The appointment of the Military Commission, the most concerned is He Weidong. He has long served in the 31st Army Group Army (now the 73rd Army Group Army) on the Taiwan Strait front. In 2016, he was transferred to be the deputy commander of the western theater and the commander of the army in the theater.

At the end of 2019, he served as the commander of the Eastern Theater Command and was promoted to general. The Eastern Theater Command is the main offensive force in charge of the Taiwan Strait.

In January 2022, He Weidong resigned as the commander of the Eastern Theater Command and was transferred to the Joint Operations Command Center of the Central Military Commission.

In early August 2022, the military exercise surrounding Taiwan held in the eastern theater of the Communist Party of China was planned by He Weidong.

Subsequently, at the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in October, He Weidong skipped three levels. He was not a representative of the 20th National Congress, but he was “elected” as a member of the Central Committee at the 20th National Congress, further became a member of the Politburo, and finally promoted to vice chairman of the Central Military Commission of the Communist Party of China.

73-year-old Zhang Youxia participated in the Sino-Vietnamese War and is a senior general with actual combat experience. He has a close relationship with Xi Jinping. The two are not only from the same hometown, but also have been friends for generations. Zhang Youxia’s father, Zhang Zongxun, and Xi Jinping’s father, Xi Zhongxun, were both commanders and political commissars from the late period of the Anti-Japanese War to the War of Liberation.

Xi Jinping’s reshuffle of the military during his third term has aroused the attention of the outside world. Taiwan’s Defense Minister Qiu Guozheng told the media on October 24 last year that Zhang Youxia and He Weidong, who served as vice chairmen of the 20th Military Commission, had a tougher strategy for Taiwan. Therefore, the national military strategy will also be adjusted.

He said that the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China has seven military committees in terms of personnel layout. From the perspective of military services, they are all army, navy, and rocket forces, and they all have been trained at the grassroots level. “It can be seen that they are prepared.”

But he said that there is nothing to worry about. The national army has been preparing and will do its duty if faced with it.

Political commentator Li Linyi once told The Epoch Times that in order to consolidate power in the military, Xi Jinping will definitely focus on promoting members who appear to be loyal to him. But now these officers are almost the same whoever goes up and who goes down.

“The CCP army has not fought a war for decades, and its combat strength is doubtful. No matter who is selected, the impact on the army’s combat effectiveness is the same. The authorities themselves are very clear.” Li Linyi said.

(Comprehensive report by reporter Luo Tingting/Editor in charge: Wen Hui)