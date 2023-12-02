Xi Jinping sends a congratulatory letter to the 2023 “Understanding China” International Conference (Guangzhou) – Xinhuanet

The 2023 “Understanding China” International Conference, held in Guangzhou, received a congratulatory letter from President Xi Jinping on December 2nd. In his letter, Xi Jinping emphasized the need for global collaboration in response to the challenges facing humanity and stressed the importance of understanding Chinese-style modernization.

Amidst a slow world economic recovery and increasing geopolitical conflicts, Xi Jinping highlighted the significance of promoting common global development and improving the well-being of all mankind. He underscored the importance of understanding China’s approach to modernization, stating that the country is actively working towards building a strong nation and reviving its culture while promoting a community with a shared future for mankind.

The “Understanding China” international conference, co-sponsored by the China National Innovation and Development Strategy Research Association, the Chinese People’s Institute of Foreign Affairs, and the Guangdong Provincial People’s Government, opened with the theme of “China’s New Actions under a Century of Changes – Expanding Convergence of Interests” with the goal of building a community with a shared future.

Xi Jinping expressed hope that the attendees of the conference would contribute to promoting exchanges and cooperation between China and the world, achieving common development and prosperity, and advancing the construction of a community with a shared future for mankind.

The president’s congratulatory letter underscores China’s commitment to working with other countries to achieve peaceful development, mutually beneficial cooperation, and common prosperity, and further emphasizes China’s role in bringing new opportunities and impetus to the world through its development.

The “Understanding China” international conference aims to further enhance understanding of China’s modernization and its role in global development and cooperation, with a focus on expanding convergence of interests and building a community with a shared future for all.