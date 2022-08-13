Xi Jinping Sends a Congratulatory Letter to the International Civil Society Joint Implementation of the Global Development Initiative Exchange Conference



On August 12, General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee and President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory letter to the International Civil Society Joint Implementation of the Global Development Initiative Exchange Conference.

Xi Jinping pointed out that development is the eternal theme of human society, and people of all countries are eagerly looking forward to realizing their yearning for a better life through development. At present, the global economic development is affected by multiple factors, and the implementation of the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development is hindered. In the face of difficulties and challenges, we can only have firm confidence, work together with one heart, unswervingly fight the epidemic, make concerted efforts to promote development, and earnestly implement the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. Only then can the people of all countries live a better life and human society will usher in a better life. tomorrow.

Xi Jinping said that the international community should continue to forge a strong consensus on promoting development, strive to create an international environment conducive to development, actively cultivate new momentum for global development, and join hands to build a global partnership for development. I believe that the international civil society will build a more solid foundation of public opinion and provide stronger support for promoting the implementation of global development initiatives. China is willing to work with all parties to accelerate the advancement of the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and make greater contributions to jointly building a community with a shared future for mankind and creating a new era of prosperity and development.