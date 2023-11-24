Xi Jinping sends a congratulatory letter to the World Congress of China Studies·Shanghai Forum-Xinhuanet

President Xi Jinping Sends Congratulatory Letter to World Congress of China Studies·Shanghai Forum

In a heartwarming gesture, President Xi Jinping has sent a congratulatory letter to the World Congress of China Studies·Shanghai Forum, underscoring the significance of the study of China’s historical and contemporary development.

In his letter, President Xi highlighted the importance of China Studies, emphasizing that the Chinese civilization’s rich history and its interactions with other civilizations have laid a profound foundation for Chinese-style modernization. He emphasized the need for experts and scholars to serve as envoys in integrating Chinese and foreign civilizations, promoting inclusiveness, openness, and mutual learning among civilizations.

The World Congress of China Studies·Shanghai Forum, with the theme “Chinese Civilization and China’s Road from a Global Perspective,” was co-sponsored by the State Council Information Office and the Shanghai Municipal People’s Government. The event opened in Shanghai on November 24th.

President Xi’s letter serves as a reminder of the importance of understanding the roots of history and culture in identifying and shaping contemporary China, while also promoting global exchanges and mutual learning among civilizations. It is a call to action for experts and scholars to continue promoting world China studies and contributing to the prosperous garden of world civilizations with their ideological and cultural contributions.

The letter from President Xi Jinping reflects the Chinese government’s commitment to fostering understanding and cooperation on a global scale through the exploration and study of China’s rich history and cultural heritage. His words echo the sentiment of unity and inclusiveness, setting the tone for a productive and enlightening World Congress of China Studies·Shanghai Forum.

