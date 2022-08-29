Home News Xi Jinping Sends a Message of Condolences to Pakistani President Alvi on the Serious Floods in Pakistan Li Keqiang Sends a Message of Condolences to Pakistani Prime Minister Shabazz
News

Xi Jinping Sends a Message of Condolences to Pakistani President Alvi on the Serious Floods in Pakistan Li Keqiang Sends a Message of Condolences to Pakistani Prime Minister Shabazz

by admin

Xi Jinping Sends a Message of Condolences to Pakistani President Alvi on the Serious Floods in Pakistan Li Keqiang Sends a Message of Condolences to Pakistani Prime Minister Shabazz

2022-08-29 20:45:29Source: Xinhuanet

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, August 29. On August 29, Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a message to Pakistani President Alvi to express condolences over the severe flood disaster in Pakistan.

Xi Jinping stressed that the recent severe floods in Pakistan caused heavy casualties and property losses. On behalf of the Chinese government and Chinese people, and in my own name, I would like to express my deep condolences to the victims and my sincere condolences to the families of the victims, the injured and the people in the disaster area.

Xi Jinping pointed out that as all-weather strategic cooperative partners and “hard-core” friends, China and Pakistan have long shared weal and woe, helped each other, and dealt with major challenges such as natural disasters side by side. After the flood, China has responded immediately and will continue to provide urgently needed assistance to Pakistan and support Pakistan in its disaster relief work. It is believed that with the joint efforts of the Pakistani government and people, the people in the disaster-stricken areas will be able to overcome the flood and rebuild their homes at an early date.

On the same day, Premier Li Keqiang sent a message of condolences to Pakistani Prime Minister Shabazz Sharif.

See also  Infections are still growing in Canavese Piedmont on the threshold of orange

You may also like

Farewell to Alberto Balocco: the emotion of family...

Captain and president, Sois dedicates the field to...

Unresolved drought and floods came to Sichuan to...

Drug trafficker arrested in Treviso, he had half...

A flight of stairs and lots of coffee...

Thieves enter the locker room during the match...

Cortina, the influencer and DJ Vacchi stands out...

Coronavirus latest news. Today in Italy 8,355 cases...

United States and China compete in the Taiwan...

Cison, goodbye to the teacher Ellia De Salvador

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy