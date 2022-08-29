Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, August 29. On August 29, Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a message to Pakistani President Alvi to express condolences over the severe flood disaster in Pakistan.

Xi Jinping stressed that the recent severe floods in Pakistan caused heavy casualties and property losses. On behalf of the Chinese government and Chinese people, and in my own name, I would like to express my deep condolences to the victims and my sincere condolences to the families of the victims, the injured and the people in the disaster area.

Xi Jinping pointed out that as all-weather strategic cooperative partners and “hard-core” friends, China and Pakistan have long shared weal and woe, helped each other, and dealt with major challenges such as natural disasters side by side. After the flood, China has responded immediately and will continue to provide urgently needed assistance to Pakistan and support Pakistan in its disaster relief work. It is believed that with the joint efforts of the Pakistani government and people, the people in the disaster-stricken areas will be able to overcome the flood and rebuild their homes at an early date.

On the same day, Premier Li Keqiang sent a message of condolences to Pakistani Prime Minister Shabazz Sharif.