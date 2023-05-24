Xi Jinping sends congratulatory letter to “2023 China Tibet Development Forum” – Xinhua English.news.cn

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, May 23rd. On May 23rd, President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory letter to the “2023 China Tibet Development Forum”.

Xi Jinping pointed out that people’s happiness is the greatest human right, and development is the key to realizing people’s happiness. Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, with the strong support of the central government and the people of the whole country, cadres and masses of all ethnic groups in Tibet have worked hard and tenaciously to free Tibet from the problem of absolute poverty that has been fettered for thousands of years. Vibrant prosperity.

Xi Jinping emphasized that on the new journey of promoting Chinese-style modernization, it is hoped that Tibet will fully, accurately and comprehensively implement the new development concept, accelerate the promotion of high-quality development, and strive to build a new socialist modernized Tibet that is united, prosperous, civilized, harmonious and beautiful, so that the people can live a better life. happy life.

The “2023 China Tibet Development Forum” is co-sponsored by the State Council Information Office and the People’s Government of the Tibet Autonomous Region. The theme is “New Era, New Tibet, New Journey——A New Chapter of Tibet’s High-Quality Development and Human Rights Protection.” It opened in Beijing on the 23rd .