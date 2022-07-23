Xi Jinping Sends Congratulatory Message to New Sri Lankan President Wickremesinghe



On July 22, President Xi Jinping called Ranil Wickremesinghe to congratulate him on his election as President of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka.

Xi Jinping pointed out that China and Sri Lanka are traditional friendly neighbors to each other. Since the establishment of diplomatic relations 65 years ago, the two countries have always promoted the development of bilateral relations on the basis of mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit, setting an example of friendly coexistence and mutually beneficial cooperation between large and small countries. After the outbreak of COVID-19, China and Sri Lanka have stood together and helped each other, and the traditional friendship has been sublimated.

Xi Jinping stressed that he believes that under the leadership of President Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka will be able to overcome temporary difficulties and advance the process of economic and social recovery. I attach great importance to the development of China-Sri Lanka relations, and am willing to provide support and assistance to the best of my ability for the efforts of President Wickremesinghe and the Sri Lankan people. It is hoped that the two sides will carry forward traditional friendship, consolidate political mutual trust, and push forward the strategic cooperative partnership of sincere mutual assistance and lasting friendship between the two countries.