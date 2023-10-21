Xi Jinping Sends Letter to Congratulate 110th Anniversary of European and American Alumni Association, Emphasizes the Importance of Global Talent for Party and Country Development

Xi Jinping Congratulates European and American Alumni Association on 110th Anniversary

Beijing, October 21 – Xi Jinping, the General Secretary of the Communist Party of China, sent a letter to congratulate the European and American Alumni Association on its 110th anniversary. In the letter, President Xi emphasized the importance of gathering talents from all over the world to create great power for the development of the party and the country.

The European and American Alumni Association, also known as the Chinese Overseas Students Association, is a mass organization that has been serving under the leadership of the Party for the past 110 years. It has played a significant role in uniting overseas students to serve the motherland and the people.

President Xi urged the association to continue to strengthen its political and progressive nature. He highlighted the association’s role as a talent pool for studying abroad and serving the country, a think tank for advice and suggestions, and a new force in people-to-people diplomacy. President Xi also stressed the importance of ideological guidance and organizational building to contribute to the development of the party and the country.

President Xi called on overseas students to carry forward the tradition of studying abroad to serve the country. He encouraged them to be patriotic, confident, self-reliant, and innovative, contributing to the exchanges and mutual learning between Chinese and foreign civilizations.

The 110th anniversary celebration of the European and American Alumni Association was held in Beijing on October 21. Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, attended the event and delivered a speech. He reiterated President Xi’s instructions and called on the majority of overseas students to remember their mission of studying abroad to serve the country.

Wang Huning emphasized the importance of patriotism and self-improvement, urging overseas students to integrate their patriotic enthusiasm into the cause of the motherland’s reform and development. He also encouraged them to have the courage to surpass their predecessors and be at the forefront of the times.

The European and American Alumni Association has a crucial role to play in uniting overseas students around the party and upholding its overall leadership. It should continue to serve as a talent pool, a think tank, and a new force in non-governmental diplomacy.

The celebration was attended by members of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, leaders of various democratic parties, diplomats, and representatives of overseas students studying in China and abroad.

[Editor in charge: Zhang Qiaosu]

