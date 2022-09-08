Xinhua News Agency, Nanjing, September 8th. The 2022 National Specialized, Specialized and New Small and Medium Enterprises Development Conference opened in Nanjing, Jiangsu Province on the morning of the 8th. General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee, President of the State, and Chairman of the Central Military Commission Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory letter to express warm congratulations.

In his congratulatory letter, Xi Jinping pointed out that small and medium-sized enterprises connecting thousands of households is an important force in promoting innovation, promoting employment and improving people’s livelihood. It is hoped that specialized, specialized, and new SMEs will focus on their main businesses, cultivate intensively, and play a more important role in improving the stability of the industrial chain and supply chain and promoting economic and social development.

Xi Jinping demanded that party committees and governments at all levels should resolutely implement the decisions and arrangements of the CPC Central Committee, create a favorable environment for the development of small and medium-sized enterprises, increase support for small and medium-sized enterprises, strengthen confidence in enterprise development, focus on promoting enterprise innovation, and strengthen property rights protection. Stimulate the emergence of more specialized, specialized, and new SMEs.

Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Vice Premier Liu He of the State Council attended the opening ceremony by video and read out Xi Jinping’s congratulatory letter.

The theme of the 2022 National Specialized, Specialized and New Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises Development Conference is “Specialized, Specialized, New, Strong Foundation and Solid Chain”, hosted by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and the People’s Government of Jiangsu Province. Relevant departments, responsible comrades of Jiangsu Province, responsible comrades of provincial SME competent departments, representatives of specialized, specialized, and new SMEs attended the conference.