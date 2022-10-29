Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the Communist Party of China, visited Yan’an City in Shaanxi Province and Anyang City in Henan Province after the closing of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. He emphasized that the most arduous and arduous task of building a modern socialist country in an all-round way is still in the countryside. It is necessary to fully study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, adhere to the priority development of agriculture and rural areas, comprehensively promote rural revitalization, and make unremitting efforts to realize the modernization of agriculture and rural areas.

According to CCTV, from October 26 to 28, Xi Jinping, accompanied by member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China and Secretary of the Shaanxi Provincial Party Committee Liu Guozhong and Governor Zhao Yide, Secretary of the Henan Provincial Party Committee Lou Yangsheng and Governor Wang Kai, went to Yan’an City, Shaanxi Province. Conduct research with rural areas, schools, red education bases, and cultural relics protection units in Anyang City, Henan Province.

Ding Xuexiang, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China and director of the General Office of the Central Committee, accompanied the inspection.

On the afternoon of the 26th, Xi Jinping went to Nangou Village, Gaoqiao Town, Ansai District, Yan’an City to communicate with farmers in an apple orchard. He recalled the days of the educated youth in northern Shaanxi, and said that when he saw the hardships of the fellow villagers, he thought about how to make everyone’s life better. This time I came to Yan’an and saw earth-shaking changes.

Xi Jinping said that now the first centenary goal of the “two centenary goals” has been achieved, the problem of absolute poverty has been resolved, and the villagers are living a good life, but they must continue to work hard to move forward and make life more and more good.

He emphasized that empty talk will mislead the country, and hard work will rejuvenate the country. It is necessary to earnestly study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, comprehensively promote rural revitalization, implement the policies of enriching the people one by one, and accelerate the modernization of agriculture and rural areas.

Xi Jinping also went to Yan’an Middle School Zaoyuan Campus to communicate with teachers and students. He encouraged students to set up lofty ideals from childhood, aspire to become socialist builders and successors, and ensure that the red gene is passed on from generation to generation.

When Xi Jinping visited the Hongqi Canal Memorial Hall in Linzhou City, Anyang, Henan Province on the 28th, he said that the Hongqi Canal recorded the heroic spirit of Linxian people who refused to accept their fate, refused to admit defeat, and dared to fight the world. It is earned by hard work, hard work, and life, not only in the past, but also in the new era.” Today’s material life has been greatly improved, but the spirit of Yugong to move mountains and work hard cannot be changed.

Xi Jinping emphasized that the spirit of the Red Flag Canal and the spirit of Yan’an are in the same line, and the younger generation should inherit and carry forward the spirit of hard work, self-reliance, and hard work, abandon arrogance, and engrave their youthful blood on historical monuments like their fathers did.

“Achieving the second centenary goal is a matter of one or two generations. We are at the right time, we must not fail, and we must make the contribution of our generation. The spirit of Hongqi Canal will always be there!”

During the inspection of the Yin Ruins in Anyang, Xi Jinping said that he had longed for the Yin Ruins for a long time, and this time he came to learn and understand Chinese civilization in a deeper way. The past serves the present.

He also said that the Chinese civilization has a long history and has never been interrupted. It has shaped a great nation, and this nation will continue to be great. It is necessary to better inherit the excellent traditional culture through cultural relics excavation, research and protection work.

Xi Jinping emphasized that the excellent traditional Chinese culture is the “root” of the CCP’s innovative theory, and the fundamental way to promote the modernization of Marxism in China is “the combination of the two”.

According to reports, Chen Xi, the head of the Organization Department of the CPC Central Committee, and the heads of relevant departments of the CPC Central Committee accompanied them to participate in the above-mentioned activities.