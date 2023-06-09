Home » Xi Jinping strengthens historical consciousness, strengthens cultural confidence, and Xi Jinping expounds in this way_Huanghe News
News

Xi Jinping strengthens historical consciousness, strengthens cultural confidence, and Xi Jinping expounds in this way_Huanghe News

by admin
Xi Jinping strengthens historical consciousness, strengthens cultural confidence, and Xi Jinping expounds in this way_Huanghe News

Xi Jinping strengthens historical consciousness, strengthens cultural self-confidence, Xi Jinping expounded in this way

2023-06-08 19:56:15

Source: People’s Daily Online – Communist Party of China News Network

“Culture prospers the country, and culture strengthens the nation. Without a high degree of cultural confidence and cultural prosperity, there will be no great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.” Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, General Secretary Xi Jinping has stood by the Chinese nation and the sustainable development of Chinese civilization. At the strategic height of inheritance, it puts forward a series of important expositions on the promotion and development of Chinese culture, makes a major original contribution to the upholding and development of Marxist cultural theory, and points out the direction for building a socialist cultural power.

[编辑：孙安]


  • Window of Shanxi

  • Official WeChat of Yellow River News Network

  • Shanxi Provincial Party Committee Social Conditions and Public Opinion Channel

See also  Drama in Busano Worker killed by sandblaster Accident at Silca

You may also like

The driver is said to have locked children...

U.S. provides 2.7 trillion won worth of military...

Edict 2nd. notice Evangelina Valencia de Palomeque

Media: Trump’s audio recording in the document affair...

Series and movie tips: Avatar, Tour de France...

Government and ELN agree to a bilateral ceasefire...

Is PetroChina Fearing Something Big?The general manager led...

Stocks New York: Tech stocks continue to rise...

Slovakia is among the most benevolent countries in...

A prison subject accused of sexually assaulting a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy