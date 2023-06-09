Xi Jinping strengthens historical consciousness, strengthens cultural confidence, and Xi Jinping expounds in this way_Huanghe News

Xi Jinping strengthens historical consciousness, strengthens cultural self-confidence, Xi Jinping expounded in this way

2023-06-08 19:56:15

Source: People’s Daily Online – Communist Party of China News Network

“Culture prospers the country, and culture strengthens the nation. Without a high degree of cultural confidence and cultural prosperity, there will be no great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.” Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, General Secretary Xi Jinping has stood by the Chinese nation and the sustainable development of Chinese civilization. At the strategic height of inheritance, it puts forward a series of important expositions on the promotion and development of Chinese culture, makes a major original contribution to the upholding and development of Marxist cultural theory, and points out the direction for building a socialist cultural power.