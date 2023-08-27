Xi Jinping Stresses Importance of Governing Xinjiang in Work Report

Xi Jinping Stresses the Importance of Governing Xinjiang in accordance with the Party’s Strategy

During a recent visit to the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, President Xi Jinping emphasized the need to fully implement the party’s strategy for governing Xinjiang in the new era. Xi Jinping highlighted the strategic positioning of Xinjiang in the overall situation of the country and emphasized the importance of working towards building a beautiful Xinjiang in the process of Chinese-style modernization.

Xi Jinping’s visit to Xinjiang followed his attendance at the 15th BRICS Summit and a state visit to South Africa. During his visit, Xi Jinping listened to the work reports of the Party Committee and Government of the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps. He commended the achievements made in various tasks in Xinjiang and emphasized that the work in Xinjiang has a special and important position in the overall work of the party and the country.

Xi Jinping called for a focus on both the present and long-term planning in order to address the outstanding problems facing development and stability in Xinjiang. He stressed the importance of promoting the rule of law, preventing and defusing major risks, and effectively controlling various illegal religious activities. Additionally, Xi Jinping emphasized the need to strengthen the sense of community among the Chinese nation and promote the use of the national standard spoken and written language. He also called for efforts to strengthen the protection and utilization of cultural relics and heritage, guide cadres and the masses to establish correct views of the country, nation, history, and religion, and promote modern civilization and popular science education for young people.

To achieve high-quality development and Chinese-style modernization in Xinjiang, Xi Jinping emphasized the need for new approaches based on the region’s resource endowment, location advantages, and industrial foundation. He called for the promotion of scientific and technological innovation, the cultivation of industries with characteristic advantages, and the acceleration of the construction of a modern industrial system. Additionally, he highlighted the importance of rural revitalization, the development of water conservancy facilities, the promotion of modern agriculture, and the encouragement of industrial cooperation and personnel exchanges between Xinjiang and the mainland.

Xi Jinping also emphasized the necessity of opening up Xinjiang and accelerating its integration into the new development pattern, particularly in the context of the Belt and Road Initiative. He called for efforts to strengthen grass-roots party organizations and the dispatch of work teams to key villages, emphasizing the importance of party members and cadres going deep into the grassroots and connecting with the masses.

Overall, Xi Jinping’s visit to Xinjiang highlighted the importance of implementing the party’s strategy for governing Xinjiang in the new era and working towards the goal of building a beautiful and prosperous region in line with Chinese-style modernization. The visit emphasized the need for comprehensive and long-term efforts to address development, stability, cultural and ethnic issues, as well as the importance of opening up and integrating Xinjiang into national development strategies.

