Xi Jinping to Attend Opening Ceremony of 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou and Hold Foreign Affairs Activities

September 21, 2022

President Xi Jinping is set to attend the opening ceremony of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou from September 22 to 23, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Hua Chunying. President Xi will also hold a series of foreign affairs activities during his time in Hangzhou.

Foreign leaders from various countries who are attending the opening ceremony will have the opportunity to engage with President Xi. Some of the notable guests include Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni, Syrian President Bashar, Kuwait Crown Prince Mishal, Nepalese Prime Minister Prachanda, East Timor Prime Minister Shanana, South Korean Prime Minister Han Deok-soo, and Malaysian Parliament Members Speaker of the House of Representatives Johari Tun Openg.

In addition to these leaders, other dignitaries attending the events include Prince Soufrie, representative of the Sultan of Brunei, Prince Jiao An, representative of the Emir of Qatar, Prince Faisal of Jordan, Princess Siriwanvali of Thailand, and Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Baisalov.

The opening ceremony of the Asian Games is expected to showcase the rich culture and heritage of Hangzhou, as well as the spirit of unity and sportsmanship among participating nations. As one of the largest sporting events in Asia, the Asian Games brings together athletes from across the continent to compete in a wide range of sports.

President Xi’s attendance at the opening ceremony and his engagement with foreign leaders demonstrates China‘s commitment to promoting international cooperation and understanding through the power of sports. The Asian Games serve as a platform for cultural exchange and friendship, fostering closer ties between nations.

China has been preparing for the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou for years, with extensive infrastructure development and preparations. The opening ceremony promises to be a grand spectacle, showcasing China‘s world-class capabilities in organizing major international events.

As the games kick off, all eyes will be on Hangzhou. The world eagerly anticipates the competitions and the moments of sportsmanship, excellence, and camaraderie that will unfold over the course of the Asian Games.

