Xi Jinping Urges Strengthening of Basic Research for Technological Self-reliance and Global Leadership

“Seeking Truth” Magazine Publishes General Secretary Xi Jinping’s Important Article “Strengthening Basic Research to Achieve High-Level Science and Technology Self-reliance and Self-reliance”

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, July 31 – The latest issue of “Seeking Truth” magazine, set to be published on August 1, will feature an important article by Xi Jinping, the General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, President of the State, and Chairman of the Central Military Commission. The article, titled “Strengthening Basic Research and Realizing High-Level Science and Technology Self-reliance and Self-reliance”, emphasizes the importance of strengthening basic research in order to achieve self-reliance in high-level science and technology and build China into a world scientific and technological power.

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the Party Central Committee has placed a greater focus on enhancing original innovation capabilities. This has led to the successful organization of major basic research tasks and the construction of significant scientific and technological infrastructure, resulting in major breakthroughs in basic frontiers. With the ongoing development of a new round of scientific and technological revolution and industrial transformation, interdisciplinary integration is advancing, scientific research paradigms are changing, and the integration of science, technology, and economic and social development is accelerating. Consequently, it is necessary to strengthen basic research in order to cope with international scientific and technological competition, achieve high-level technological self-reliance, promote the construction of a new development pattern, and achieve high-quality development.

The article highlights the need to strengthen forward-looking, strategic, and systematic basic research. By prioritizing basic research, China can lay a strong foundation for scientific and technological advancements. It also calls for deepening the reform of basic research systems and mechanisms to align with the era of big science. Additionally, the article emphasizes the importance of creating high-level support platforms, building a strong talent base, promoting international cooperation, and fostering an innovation ecosystem conducive to basic research.

Party committees and governments at all levels are urged to prioritize the strengthening of basic research in their scientific and technological agendas. The article emphasizes the need for overall coordination, increased policy support, and the promotion of high-quality development in basic research.

Overall, the article underscores the importance of basic research in China‘s pursuit of scientific and technological self-reliance and highlights the efforts required to build a world-class scientific and technological power.

