Xi Jinping Urges Strong Action on Flood Prevention and Disaster Relief to Protect Lives and Property

Title: Xi Jinping Urges Stronger Measures for Flood Prevention and Disaster Relief

In a recent development, Xi Jinping, the general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, state president, and chairman of the Central Military Commission, has issued important instructions regarding flood prevention and disaster relief work. This comes amid heavy rainfall and the increasing threat of floods in various regions, particularly Chongqing.

Xi Jinping expressed his concern over the recent floods, which have caused severe casualties and extensive property damage due to flooding and geological disasters such as mountain torrents and mudslides. With the country entering the critical period of “seven downs and eight ups” of flood control, it is imperative to prioritize the safety of people’s lives and belongings.

The seven major river basins, including the Yangtze River, Huaihe River, Taihu Lake, and Songliao River basins, are particularly at risk of flooding. In response, Xi Jinping called for enhanced coordination and consultation among the National Defense Command, the Ministry of Emergency Management, the Ministry of Water Resources, and other relevant departments. Monitoring and early warning systems should be strengthened to accurately guide key areas in implementing preventive measures to mitigate the impact of small and medium-sized river floods, urban waterlogging, and issues related to small and medium-sized reservoirs.

Xi Jinping stressed the importance of implementing the main responsibility for flood prevention and disaster relief at all levels of party committees and governments. Leaders at all levels are expected to strengthen emergency response and prioritize the safety of people’s lives and property. Their commitment to protecting the land and the people is crucial in minimizing losses.

These directives from Xi Jinping highlight the government’s dedication to safeguarding the well-being and security of its citizens during times of natural disasters. With these measures in place, it is hoped that a comprehensive and effective response can be achieved, ensuring the prompt and efficient handling of flood prevention and disaster relief efforts.

