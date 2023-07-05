Xi Jinping Urges Strong Measures for Flood Prevention and Disaster Relief as Heavy Rainfall Hits China

Xi Jinping Gives Instructions on Flood Prevention and Disaster Relief

In response to the recent heavy rainfall and flooding in Chongqing and other areas, Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, President of the State, and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, has issued important instructions on flood prevention and disaster relief work.

Xi Jinping acknowledged the severe consequences of the floods, which have resulted in heavy casualties and property losses. He stressed that China is about to enter the critical period of flood control, with the seven major river basins entering the main flood season. The Yangtze River, Huaihe River, Taihu Lake, and Songliao river basins are at high risk of flood disasters.

To address this situation, Xi Jinping called for strong coordination and consultation among relevant departments. The National Defense Command, the Ministry of Emergency Management, and the Ministry of Water Resources are urged to strengthen overall coordination, monitoring, and early warning systems. Accurate guidance should be provided to high-risk areas in order to effectively prevent and mitigate disasters such as small and medium-sized river floods, small and medium-sized reservoirs, and urban waterlogging.

Xi Jinping emphasized the importance of the main responsibility for flood prevention and disaster relief lying with all levels of party committees and governments. Leading cadres should take the lead in emergency response and prioritize the safety of the people and their property. Efforts should be made to minimize losses and fulfill responsibilities in protecting land and the people.

As flood risks continue to escalate, it is crucial for all relevant authorities and government officials to strictly adhere to Xi Jinping’s instructions and take immediate action to ensure the safety and well-being of the affected population.

