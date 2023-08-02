Xi Jinping Urges Swift Action and Coordination for Flood Prevention and Relief Efforts

Xi Jinping Makes Important Instructions on Flood Prevention and Disaster Relief Work

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, August 1. Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, President of the State, and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, made important instructions on flood prevention and disaster relief work.

Xi Jinping pointed out that recently, due to the impact of Typhoon Dusurui, extreme rainfall has occurred in North China, Huanghuai and other places, causing floods and geological disasters, causing heavy casualties in Beijing, Hebei and other places.

Xi Jinping requested that all localities should do their best to search and rescue the lost and trapped persons, do a good job in treating the injured and comforting the families of the victims, so as to minimize casualties. It is necessary to properly resettle the affected people, pay close attention to repairing damaged infrastructure such as transportation, communication, and electricity, and restore normal production and living order as soon as possible.

Xi Jinping emphasized that it is currently the critical period of “seven downs and eight ups” for flood control. All regions and relevant departments must attach great importance to and compact their responsibilities, strengthen monitoring, forecasting and early warning, strengthen inspection and duty, keep an eye on key parts of flood control, and implement various flood control measures in detail. measures to ensure the safety of people’s lives and property and the stability of the overall society.

Li Qiang, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and Premier of the State Council, issued instructions, requiring that the spirit of the important instructions of the General Secretary be conscientiously implemented. Casualties, and properly resettle the affected people, and restore normal production and living order as soon as possible. All relevant parties should further strengthen monitoring, early warning and inspection and duty, implement various flood prevention and typhoon prevention measures, and effectively protect the safety of people’s lives and property.