Home News Xi Jinping visits Saudi Arabia: Will China completely replace US influence in Middle East – BBC News 中文
News

Xi Jinping visits Saudi Arabia: Will China completely replace US influence in Middle East – BBC News 中文

by admin
Xi Jinping visits Saudi Arabia: Will China completely replace US influence in Middle East – BBC News 中文

image source,Xinhua

image captiontext,

The Saudi side fired a 21-gun salute, and the protocol plane pulled out a red and yellow ribbon symbolizing the Chinese flag in the air.

On December 7 local time, Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, starting a state visit. Xi Jinping received high-level courtesy from Saudi officials.

Xi Jinping held talks with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (Mohammed bin Salman), who is actually in power in Saudi Arabia, and signed the “Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement” with King Salman of Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi official news agency reported that on the day Xi Jinping arrived in Riyadh, companies from the two countries signed 34 investment agreements, covering areas such as green energy, information technology, cloud services, transportation and construction. The agency previously said the two countries would sign a preliminary agreement worth $30 billion.

It is worth mentioning the cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Huawei. Saudi officials said in a statement that on Thursday, Saudi Arabia and Chinese technology giant Huawei signed a memorandum of understanding related to cloud computing and the construction of high-tech complexes in Saudi cities. Huawei has been one of the Chinese companies most heavily sanctioned by the US in the past few years.

You may also like

Adhering to the harmonious coexistence of man and...

Professor with TB at the Duca degli Abruzzi...

Work, Pope Francis: no to starvation contracts and...

On December 8, Shaanxi added 19 new local...

It goes off the road in Tarvisio and...

Do not mix analgesics with antibacterial drugs and...

Belluno, the Land of Luke Jerram fears the...

Adhering to the harmonious coexistence of man and...

Covid impact on European health care, Italy spending...

Rumor has it that the missing woman in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy