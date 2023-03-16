Hunan, Anhui, and Hainan provinces have changed their top leaders. They all have backgrounds in science and technology. In particular, Feng Fei, the new secretary of the CPC Hainan Provincial Committee, has a background in automation, which is in line with Xi Jinping’s idea of ​​strengthening the country through science and technology amidst the intensifying conflict between China and the United States. .

Hunan, Anhui, and Hainan Provinces “top leaders” replaced

The CCP’s official media Xinhua News Agency reported on March 14 that Zhang Qingwei no longer served as the secretary, standing committee member, or member of the Hunan Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China; Position; Feng Fei served as Secretary of the Hainan Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China.

Han Jun was appointed as a member, member of the Standing Committee, and secretary of the Anhui Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China. Zheng Shanjie no longer served as the secretary, member of the Standing Committee, and member of the Anhui Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China.

It is worth noting that the new “top leaders” in the three provinces all have a professional background in science and technology, which is in line with Xi Jinping’s idea of ​​strengthening the country through science and technology.

Zhang Qingwei is known as the “Young Marshal of Aerospace”. He is an aerospace technology expert. After 2011, he successively worked in Hebei, Heilongjiang and Hunan. At the recently concluded National People’s Congress of the Communist Party of China, he was elected as the vice chairman of the National People’s Congress of the Communist Party of China.

Zheng Shanjie served as deputy director of the National Energy Administration of the Communist Party of China, deputy director of the Taiwan Affairs Office of the Communist Party of China, deputy secretary of the CPC Zhejiang Provincial Committee, governor, and secretary of Anhui. At the recently concluded National People’s Congress of the Communist Party of China, he was appointed as the director of the National Development and Reform Commission of the Communist Party of China. .

Shen Xiaoming, 60 years old this year, is a Zhejiang native, a pediatric medical expert, a postgraduate degree in pediatrics from Shanghai Second Medical University (now Shanghai Jiaotong University School of Medicine), and a doctorate in medicine. He served as the deputy mayor of Shanghai and the vice minister of the Ministry of Education. In 2020, he served as the secretary of the Hainan Province of the Communist Party of China.

Han Jun, who is also 60 years old this year, is from Shandong, an expert in rural economy and rural development research, a master’s degree in agricultural economics from Northwest Agricultural University, and a doctorate in agronomy. He once served as the director of the office of the Central Rural Work Leading Group and the vice minister of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs. In January 2021, he was elected Governor of Jilin Province.

61-year-old Feng Fei, born in Jiangxi, graduated from the Department of Electric Power and Automation Engineering of Tianjin University with a bachelor’s degree, a master’s degree, and a doctorate in power systems and automation. He has successively worked in the National Development Center and the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. In 2016, he served as the vice governor of Zhejiang Province, and in January 2021, he was elected governor of Hainan Province.

Last Friday (March 10), the so-called rubber-stamp National People’s Congress officially awarded Xi Jinping a third term as president of the country, completing the transition to his second 10 years in power.

The Wall Street Journal reported that at this time, Xi Jinping was trying to once again demonstrate his status as a global statesman, leading China at a time of increasingly fierce competition between China and the United States.

Xi, who has taken an increasingly pessimistic view of U.S.-China relations, believes U.S. rhetoric about a potential conflict between the two superpowers could turn out to be a “self-fulfilling prophecy,” according to people familiar with his thinking .

Last Monday (March 6), in a speech at a meeting of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, Xi Jinping made a rare direct criticism of US policy, accusing the US-led Western countries of containing China. The next day, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang warned at a press conference that if the U.S. did not change its course, it would “certainly fall into conflict and confrontation.”

Some analysts say Xi may seek to define his legacy — and declare himself a distinguished leader — by taking bold action over the next five years.

According to the report, Xi Jinping has been gradually preparing for the confrontation between China and the United States. When Chinese Communist Party officials set economic goals for 2022, Xi Jinping told them to ensure that China’s GDP growth rate surpassed that of the United States, in order to prove that China’s one-party system is superior to the American democratic system. China‘s GDP growth rate of 3% in 2022 appears to be higher than that of the US at 2.1%. Xi has also strengthened the CCP’s military and accelerated the expansion of its nuclear arsenal in case the U.S. suppresses the CCP.

In the appointment of high-level personnel, Xi Jinping began to reuse science and technology bureaucrats with degrees in science and engineering, and promoted a large number of officials with experience in aerospace, artificial intelligence, and other strategically important fields to the new top leadership of the Communist Party of China.

According to data compiled by the Brookings Institution, a Washington-based think tank, and shared exclusively with the Wall Street Journal, 81 Chinese Communist Party officials with technical expertise account for nearly 40 percent of the new Central Committee.

forXi JinpingFor his third term, the most important challenge he faces is how to break through what he calls the all-round containment of the CCP by the West led by the United States.

In his first speech after being re-elected, he said that the CCP needs to “enhance the self-reliance and self-improvement ability of science and technology.”

At the two sessions of the Communist Party of China, the institutional reform plan of the State Council of the Communist Party of China was approved, including the reorganization of the Ministry of Science and Technology.

Voice of America reported on March 14 that observers believe that the technology industry has become a highlight of the current round of reform of the CCP’s party and government institutions, highlighting that under the joint export control of the United States and its allies, the CCP’s technology companies have strategically important cutting-edge technologies. The industry is facing setbacks, and the government’s determination to better coordinate resources to achieve key breakthroughs in areas such as high-end chips.

Tech self-reliance has long been one of Beijing’s top priorities, said Jacob Feldgoise, a data research analyst at Georgetown University’s Center for Security and Emerging Technologies. One, but with the deterioration of US-China relations, under the pressure of “stuck neck”, this task has become more urgent.

Analysts in the field of science and technology generally believe that even if the CCP government uses its powerful administrative capabilities to integrate resources and promote the so-called “new nationwide system”, its actual effect may be relatively limited.

Bill Drexel, a researcher at the Center for a New American Security’s Technology and National Security Program, believes that the CCP’s efforts to promote technological self-reliance through government administrative capabilities can only achieve limited results and are ineffective .

Paul Triolo, senior vice president for China and technology policy at the Albright Stone Group, said the success of China‘s “new state system” will depend on how global the industry is and how How many technical “chokepoints” it has in key supply chains.

He said, “Taking semiconductors as an example, because there are dozens of ‘block point’ technologies, even with massive government support, it is difficult for Chinese companies to master all the technologies required for advanced semiconductor manufacturing.” “The success of Chinese companies will Depends on how well they can maintain access to foreign technology, how quickly they can recruit and bring in skilled engineers, and how quickly they can innovate and master key technologies.”

But at present, the Biden administration of the United States is planning to further tighten technology export controls to China.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the Biden administration is working on a new rule to ban U.S. investment in some industries in China to maintain the U.S.’s lead amid increasingly fierce technological competition between the U.S. and China.

According to a report provided to members of Congress by the U.S. Treasury and Commerce Departments, they are considering establishing a new regulatory system to address U.S. investment in overseas advanced technologies that may pose national security risks, the report said.

As the U.S.-China tech war intensifies, Washington will likely continue to expand the scope of technology controls, although that would mean collateral damage to U.S. tech companies from the strategy, said Feldgas of Georgetown University’s Center for Security and Emerging Technology. .

