Less than two weeks before the two sessions of the Communist Party of China, Li Xi, a close friend of Xi Jinping, member of the Standing Committee of the Politburo and Secretary of the Commission for Discipline Inspection of the Communist Party of China, held a meeting today to deploy discipline inspection officials to rectify the campaign, clearly proposing to “eliminate black apples” and release a new round of purge signals. Analysts believe that as Xi Jinping’s confidant, Li Xi is trying to intimidate and establish his prestige. The purpose is to clean up those disobedient people and pave the way for Xi Jinping to further consolidate his power.

The CCP’s official media Xinhua News Agency reported on February 24 that the CCP’s National Disciplinary Inspection and Supervision Official Education Rectification Mobilization and Deployment Conference was held in Beijing on February 24. Li Xi, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and secretary of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, attended the meeting and delivered a speech.

Li Xi emphasized that it is necessary to resolutely investigate and deal with “two-faced people” and prevent “black people under the lights”.

Li Xi said that education and rectification is an important political task of the current discipline inspection and supervision agencies. Eliminating black apples “reassures the Party Central Committee and General Secretary Xi Jinping.”

Li Xi said that education rectification must “cut out the carrion with the blade inward”, and promote the formation of a normal long-term mechanism of strict management and strict governance.

Since Xi Jinping came to power, he has been fighting corruption to clean up his political opponents. However, the mechanism of the CCP is that corruption is everywhere, and the loyalty of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection cannot reassure Xi. After the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Xi Jinping has gained absolute power, and the secretary of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection is also served by the trustworthy Li Xi.

The deputy secretaries of the new Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the Communist Party of China are Liu Jinguo, Zhang Shengmin, Xiao Pei, Yu Hongqiu (female), Fu Kui, Sun Xinyang, Liu Xuexin, and Li Xi’s “Secretary” Zhang Fuhai, Secretary-General of the Guangdong Provincial Party Committee.

Analysts believe that Li Xi, who holds the CCP’s anti-corruption power, launched the internal rectification and clean-up campaign to deter and build power, clean up disobedient people, and further pave the way for Xi Jinping to consolidate power.

Intense power struggle suspected of anti-Xi discipline inspection officials were investigated

The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the Communist Party of China reported on February 7 that in 2022, the national discipline inspection and supervision agencies will file more than 2,200 cases against disciplinary inspection and supervision cadres, deal with more than 2,300 people, and 110 people will be transferred to justice. More than 460 people.

According to the official statement of the CCP, those who are dealt with by this kind of discipline inspection and supervision system are the so-called “black under the lights” and the “inner ghost” of discipline inspection, and the vice-ministerial “inner ghost” Liu Yanping seems to be more prominent.

Liu Yanping has worked in the public security system for a long time, serving as deputy minister of the Ministry of Public Security, secretary of the Discipline Inspection Commission of the Ministry of State Security, etc., and later became the leader of the Disciplinary Inspection and Supervision Team of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the CPC Central Committee and the State Supervision Committee in the Ministry of State Security. Patrol team leader. On March 12, 2022, Liu Yanping was investigated and expelled from the party and public office on September 1.

On January 10 this year, the Changchun Intermediate People’s Court sentenced Liu Yanping to death for accepting bribes. After the two-year probation period expires, he will be imprisoned for life without commutation or parole. According to the CCP official, Liu has accepted bribes equivalent to more than 234 million yuan in 21 years.

It is worth noting that among these disciplinary inspection “inner ghosts”, there are also officials who are suspected of anti-Xi.

According to media reports, Wei Bin, a retired discipline inspection official in Heilongjiang Province, was accused of serious violations of discipline and law on November 5, 2022, and was expelled from the party. One of the extremely rare charges announced by the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the Communist Party of China refers to “maliciously defaming the party and state leaders”.

However, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the Communist Party of China did not disclose how Wei Bin slandered and which “party and state leader” he slandered. Some analysts speculated that this leader may be referring to Xi Jinping.

The CCP officially announced Wei Bin’s charges, saying that he violated political discipline and rules, deviated from the “two safeguards”, maliciously slandered the party and state leaders, criticized anti-corruption work, and resisted organizational censorship.

According to media analysis, the CCP’s political slogan “Two Safeguards” refers to “resolutely safeguarding the core position of General Secretary Xi Jinping as the core of the Party Central Committee and the entire Party” and “resolutely safeguarding the authority and centralized and unified leadership of the Party Central Committee.”

The CCP’s official media also pointed out that Wei Bin is the “inner ghost” of the discipline inspection who has retired for nearly five years.

According to reports from the CCP’s official media, since 2023, in less than 40 days, six centrally managed cadres have been investigated, and two of them are the “inner ghosts” of discipline inspection.

On February 5, Hao Hongjun, chairman of the CPPCC Dalian Municipal Committee and secretary of the party group, was investigated in office.

Hao Hongjun has worked in Liaoning for a long time and has served in the discipline inspection system for many years. He was a member of the Standing Committee of the Fushun Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China and Secretary of the Municipal Discipline Inspection Commission. In September 2016, he was appointed as a member of the Standing Committee of the CPC Dalian Municipal Committee and Secretary of the Municipal Discipline Inspection Commission. From December 2019, Hao Hongjun served as the deputy secretary of the Liaoning Provincial Commission for Discipline Inspection and deputy director of the Provincial Supervisory Committee. In January 2022, he was elected as the chairman of the CPPCC Dalian Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China, ranking among the vice-provincial. Now that the CPPCC has just been in office for one year, it has been dropped from office.

Hao Hongjun is another “inner ghost” of the vice-ministerial discipline inspection this year. Wang Xuefeng, the former deputy director of the Standing Committee of the Hebei Provincial People’s Congress, who was retired on January 6, worked in the Hebei Provincial Commission for Discipline Inspection for 9 years. Bureau chief etc.

The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection issued 16 documents mentioning “finance”

The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the Communist Party of China issued a document on February 23, mentioning “finance” 16 times and naming state-owned enterprises 8 times, vowing to resolutely investigate and deal with corruption intertwined with political and economic issues. financial sector.

According to Deutsche Welle, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection mentioned in its article that “double-faced” “double-faced people” who are not loyal to the party, dishonest and disobedient, and corrupt elements who engage in political gangs, cliques, and interest groups should be severely punished. Resolutely investigate and deal with corruption where political and economic issues are intertwined, resolutely prevent leading cadres from becoming spokespersons and agents of interest groups and power groups, resolutely prevent political and business collusion, capital infiltration into the political field, etc.

Reuters reported that in recent years, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection’s corruption investigation has brought down many government and Communist Party officials, including officials in the police and judiciary. The wording of this new anti-corruption article from the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection shows that Xi Jinping’s signature anti-corruption campaign is increasingly Turn to the corporate sector.

Bao Fan, the founder and investment banker of Huaxing Capital, an investment bank that has lost contact recently, is accused of being possibly related to the latest anti-corruption movement of the CCP.

The 52-year-old billionaire Bao Fan is a well-known figure in the investment circle of Chinese technology companies. He has previously participated in the merger of Didi and Kuaidi, Meituan and Dianping, and 58.com and Ganji. Huaxing Capital Group was established in 2005 and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2018.

According to the British media “Financial Times”, four people familiar with the matter revealed that Bao Fan was preparing to transfer part of his wealth from mainland China and Hong Kong to Singapore in the months before his disappearance.

Editor in charge: Lin Li

