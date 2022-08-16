August 16 this year is the 100th anniversary of the birth of Comrade Jiao Yulu. Comrade Jiao Yulu’s spirit of being close to the people and loving the people, hard work, scientific and realistic, facing difficulties, and selfless dedication, has transcended time and space and has lasted forever. Over the years, General Secretary Xi Jinping has always emphasized learning and promoting the spirit of Jiao Yulu. Party building network micro-platformSome relevant important expositions of General Secretary Xi Jinping have been sorted out, and you are invited to learn and understand together.

From March 17th to 18th, 2014, Xi Jinping investigated and guided the Party’s mass line education and practice activities in Lankao County, Henan Province. This is March 17. Xi Jinping visited the Memorial Hall of Comrade Jiao Yulu.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Ding Lin

The image of Comrade Jiao Yulu has always been in my heart

On February 7, 1966, the People’s Daily published a long newsletter titled “The Example of the Secretary of the County Party Committee – Jiao Yulu”. I was in the first grade of junior high school at the time, and the political teacher read this newsletter many times. Weeping. Especially when I read that Comrade Jiao Yulu still insisted on working in the late stage of liver cancer, pressed a stick against his liver, and a big hole was pushed out on the right side of the rattan chair, I was deeply shocked…

——From March 17th to 18th, 2014, Xi Jinping’s speech when he investigated and guided the party’s mass line education and practice activities in Lankao County, Henan Province

Our generation was deeply educated by the deeds of Comrade Jiao Yulu, and the image of Comrade Jiao Yulu has always been in my heart.

——From March 17th to 18th, 2014, Xi Jinping’s speech when he investigated and guided the party’s mass line education and practice activities in Lankao County, Henan Province

Comrade Jiao Yulu has only worked in Lankao for more than a year, but he has created an eternal monument in the hearts of the masses. When you come here to study, you should think deeply about this question: Comrade Jiao Yulu has left us so much, what can we leave behind for future generations?

——From March 17th to 18th, 2014, Xi Jinping’s speech when he investigated and guided the party’s mass line education and practice activities in Lankao County, Henan Province

On May 3, 2017, Xi Jinping visited China University of Political Science and Law. This is Xi Jinping’s participation in the “Don’t forget the original heart and follow the party” theme group day activity carried out by the Youth League Branch of the second year of the School of Civil, Commercial and Economic Law at the Student Activity Center.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Wang Ye

Jiao Yulu’s spirit spans time and space and will never be outdated

Since the founding of the People’s Republic of China, our party and the people have worked hard all the way, making the country more and more prosperous, the nation more and more prosperous, and the people more and more happier. One of the most important ones is that there are countless outstanding party members like Jiao Yulu, Cadres make selfless dedication to the party and the people. Comrade Jiao Yulu’s deeds can be summed up in one point, that is to follow the party firmly. Jiao Yulu’s spirit spans time and space and will never be outdated. We must continue to carry forward it in combination with the characteristics of the times.

——On May 3, 2017, Xi Jinping’s speech at the China University of Political Science and Law

Comrade Jiao Yulu is a good servant of the people, a role model for the county party secretary, and a role model for the whole party. Jiao Yulu’s spirit of caring for the people, working hard, being scientific and realistic, facing difficulties and selfless dedication was, is, and will remain the precious spiritual wealth of our party, and will never be outdated. Life is limited, and the formation process of the noble spirit of many heroic and exemplary characters is also limited, but it has formed a precious spiritual wealth, which is an eternal freeze. Jiao Yulu’s spirit coexists with Jinggangshan spirit, Yan’an spirit, Lei Feng spirit, and Hongqiqu spirit. Any nation needs to have such a spirit to constitute its strong spiritual strength, and such a spirit will never be out of date no matter how the times develop.

——On March 18, 2014, Xi Jinping’s speech at the enlarged meeting of the Standing Committee of Lankao County, Henan Province

The reason why I chose Lankao as a contact point is that Lankao is the place where Comrade Jiao Yulu worked and lived, and is the birthplace of Jiao Yulu’s spirit. I hope that by learning the spirit of Jiao Yulu, I can provide strong positive energy for advancing the development of the party and the people and realizing the Chinese dream of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

——From March 17th to 18th, 2014, Xi Jinping’s speech when he investigated and guided the party’s mass line education and practice activities in Lankao County, Henan Province

On June 30, 2015, Xi Jinping and others met with the Secretary of the National Excellent County Party Committee in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Lan Hongguang

Be a good party member and cadre like Jiao Yulu

The secretary of the county party committee is not a big one, with a lot of responsibility and pressure. It is not easy to be a good secretary of the county party committee. Comrades such as Jiao Yulu, Yang Shanzhou, and Gu Wenchang are good examples of the county party secretary. The county party secretary should follow them as an example, always have the party, the people, the responsibility, and the discipline in their hearts, and strive to be a good person trusted by the party and the people. cadre.

——On June 30, 2015, Xi Jinping’s speech when meeting with the national outstanding county party secretary

I have always believed that Comrade Jiao Yulu set an example for the county party secretary. I have been to Lankao County many times, and two more times during the second batch of the party’s mass line education practice activities last year. Every time I set foot on the land of Lankao, I am very excited. Comrade Jiao Yulu has created a glorious image of an excellent Communist Party member and an excellent county party secretary with his practical actions. To be a county party secretary is to be a Jiao Yulu-style county party secretary.

——On January 12, 2015, Xi Jinping’s speech at the symposium of the students of the training class for the secretary of the county party committee of the Central Party School

In particular, we must learn to carry forward Comrade Jiao Yulu’s public servant sentiment of “carrying all the people in his heart, but not himself”, seeking truth in everything, “eating other people’s chewed buns is tasteless”, “dare to teach the sun and the moon to change the new sky” , “Revolutionaries must be heroes in the face of difficulties”, the moral sentiment of “hardship and simplicity, honesty, and “no specialization at any time”. It is necessary to organize party members and cadres to take Jiao Yulu’s spirit as a mirror, and look at themselves repeatedly from the inside out, from top to bottom, and thoroughly investigate their own problems and deficiencies in ideological realm, quality, ability, style and image, etc. Comrade Jiao Yulu is in line, starting from today, starting from the eyes, starting from small things, treating the masses, organizations, careers, comrades, relatives, and yourself just like Comrade Jiao Yulu, like Comrade Jiao Yulu’s endless life and struggle More than that, try to be a good party member and cadre like Jiao Yulu.

——From March 17th to 18th, 2014, Xi Jinping’s speech when he investigated and guided the party’s mass line education and practice activities in Lankao County, Henan Province

