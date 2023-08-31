Xi Jinping Writes Back to Encourage Students of Qianshan Yezhai Middle School in Anhui Province for Military Academy Admission

Xi Jinping, the General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, President of the State, and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, recently wrote a letter of encouragement to 20 students from Qianshanyezhai Middle School in Anhui Province who were newly admitted to the military academy. In his letter, Xi Jinping expressed his congratulations to the students for being admitted to the military academy and starting their military careers.

He acknowledged their commitment to serving the country and highlighted the importance of continuing to strengthen the military with the efforts of young people. Xi Jinping encouraged the students to develop a strong character of loyalty, study and train diligently, and cultivate a style of work that reflects professionalism. He urged the students to strive to become high-quality professional new-type military talents and contribute to national defense and military modernization.

Qianshan Yezhai Middle School, located in the old revolutionary base area of Dabie Mountain in Anhui Province, is known for its focus on national defense education. This year, over 100 students from the school applied to various military academies, with 20 being admitted to 9 different military academies. These students recently wrote letters to President Xi, expressing their determination to dedicate themselves to national defense and strengthen the military.

The encouragement from Xi Jinping serves as a motivating factor for these students as they embark on their military careers. It highlights the importance the Chinese government places on developing high-quality military professionals and their role in national security and defense. The recognition from the General Secretary further emphasizes the significance and honor associated with their admission to the military academy.

The letter from Xi Jinping is a testament to the government’s commitment to nurturing talent for the military and ensuring the future strength and security of the nation. As these students strive to fulfill their dreams of becoming exceptional military personnel, they carry with them the expectations and support of their country’s highest leadership.