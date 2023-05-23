Xi Jinping wrote back to encourage garbage sorting volunteers in Jiaxing Road Street, Hongkou District, Shanghai to do a good job in publicity and guidance to make garbage sorting a new trend of low-carbon life – Xinhua English.news.cn

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, May 22. Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee, President of the State, and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, wrote back to garbage sorting volunteers in Jiaxing Road Street, Hongkou District, Shanghai on May 21, expressing his earnest expectations for promoting garbage sorting.

In his reply, Xi Jinping said, seeing the letter, I recalled the scene of exchanging garbage sorting work with you five years ago. I was deeply impressed by your enthusiasm for public welfare and service to the masses. I am very pleased to know that after several years of publicity and promotion, garbage classification has achieved new results in your place, the level of civilization of the residents has improved, and the community environment has become more beautiful.

Xi Jinping emphasized that garbage classification and resource utilization are systematic projects that require concerted efforts from all parties, precise implementation of policies, and long-term success. I hope that you will continue to give full play to the unique role of volunteers in grassroots governance, do a good job of publicity and guidance with your heart and soul, and encourage more residents to develop a good habit of sorting and disposing of waste, promote waste sorting to become a new fashion for low-carbon life, and contribute to the promotion of ecological civilization. , Improve the level of civilization of the whole society and actively contribute to it.

General Secretary Xi Jinping paid great attention to waste classification and resource utilization, and made important instructions many times. In recent years, my country’s waste classification work has continued to advance in depth. 297 cities above the prefecture level have fully implemented domestic waste classification, and the average coverage rate of residential quarters has reached 82.5%. Recently, representatives of waste sorting volunteers in Jiaxing Road Street, Hongkou District, Shanghai wrote a letter to General Secretary Xi Jinping, reporting the results of the local waste sorting work and expressing their determination to contribute to the promotion of waste sorting in a wider area.