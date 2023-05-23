Home » Xi Jinping wrote back to the old experts and old artists of the National Art Museum of China, emphasizing the high-quality collection, high-level use of high-quality services and efforts to build a national and even world-class art palace-Xinhuanet
Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, May 23. Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee, President of the State, and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, wrote back to the old experts and artists of the National Art Museum of China on May 21. Warm congratulations and sincere greetings to comrades.

In his reply letter, Xi Jinping said that the National Art Museum of China has strongly witnessed the vigorous development of the new China‘s art industry, and has achieved positive results in terms of collections, exhibitions, public education, and foreign exchanges.

Xi Jinping emphasized that on the new journey, it is hoped that the National Art Museum of China will adhere to the correct political direction, adhere to the concept of people first, practice the core values ​​of socialism, work hard on high-quality collections, high-level utilization, and high-quality services, and strive to create a new era of people’s National and even world-class art halls where the masses appreciate fine art works and enhance cultural literacy, making greater contributions to the prosperity and development of Chinese fine arts, the promotion of cultural self-confidence and self-improvement, and the creation of new glories of socialist culture.

The National Art Museum of China is a national-level art museum established after the founding of New China. It was completed and opened on May 23, 1963. Since its establishment 60 years ago, it has held more than 5,500 influential art exhibitions and collected more than 130,000 pieces of Chinese and foreign art works. Recently, 13 old experts and artists from the National Art Museum of China wrote a letter to General Secretary Xi Jinping, reporting on the construction and development of the National Art Museum of China, and expressing their determination to contribute to the high-quality development of the art museum in the new era.

