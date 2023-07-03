Title: Xi Jinping’s Call for Deeper Theoretical Innovation in the Party Signals New Era Achievements

Source: Xinhua News Agency

In a recent study class conducted by the Political Bureau of the Central Committee, Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasized the need to continuously deepen the understanding of the laws of the party’s theoretical innovation. The aim is to achieve more fruitful theoretical innovation results in the new era and new journey. This study class, which focused on a “major proposition,” was attended by high-ranking officials, highlighting the importance accorded to theoretical development within the party.

President Xi Jinping’s call for deeper theoretical innovation aims to provide a solid foundation for the Communist Party of China (CPC) to navigate through the challenges and opportunities of the 21st century. The significance of this focus on theoretical innovation cannot be overstated, as it serves to guide the party in formulating and implementing effective policies that address the needs and aspirations of the Chinese people.

The emphasis on theoretical innovation within the party is a testament to its commitment to adapt and evolve in accordance with changing times. By continuously enriching its theoretical frameworks and advancing innovative ideas, the CPC strives to ensure the relevance and effectiveness of its policies in tackling the complex issues faced by the nation.

During the study class, President Xi Jinping stressed the importance of nurturing the original intention and leading the mission through party innovation theory. The CPC’s innovative theory serves as a compass in steering China towards its envisioned goals. It sets the course for a thriving socialist country and guides the party’s work in various sectors, including politics, economy, culture, and social development.

President Xi’s remarks during his speech before the party celebration were particularly noteworthy. Coined with new words, he highlighted the imminent crisis facing the nation and emphasized the need for concerted efforts to overcome challenges. This speech signified his unwavering commitment to addressing critical issues and shaping the future direction of the party and the nation as a whole.

The Marxist principles combined with Chinese characteristics have always been an essential part of the CPC’s ideology. By promoting theoretical innovation, the party aims to reinforce this ideological foundation and keep it in sync with the evolving social and economic realities. It also renews the party’s commitment to upholding the principles of socialism and advancing the well-being of the Chinese people.

The study class led by the Central Politburo emphasized the significance of a “major proposition,” illustrating the party’s focus on addressing crucial matters that impact the nation’s development and stability. This strategic and comprehensive approach demonstrates the commitment of the CPC and its leadership to overcome challenges and shape a prosperous future.

As the party continues to deepen its understanding of theoretical innovation, it creates a dynamic environment for policy formulation and implementation. By harnessing the power of innovation, the CPC aims to build a stronger, more vibrant, and inclusive society that benefits all its citizens.

President Xi Jinping’s call for deeper theoretical innovation highlights his visionary leadership and the party’s dedication to achieving China‘s developmental goals in the new era. The resounding commitment to this mission echoes across the country, as the party and the Chinese people unite to create a brighter and more prosperous future.

