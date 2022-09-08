Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, September 8th.

Xi Jinping’s congratulatory letter to the 2022 National Specialized, Specialized, Special and New Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises Development Conference

On the occasion of the 2022 National Specialized, Special and New Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises Development Conference, I would like to extend my warm congratulations to the conference!

Small and medium-sized enterprises connect thousands of households and are an important force in promoting innovation, promoting employment and improving people’s livelihood. It is hoped that specialized, specialized, and new SMEs will focus on their main businesses, cultivate intensively, and play a more important role in improving the stability of the industrial chain and supply chain and promoting economic and social development. Party committees and governments at all levels must resolutely implement the decisions and arrangements of the Party Central Committee, create a favorable environment for the development of small and medium-sized enterprises, increase support for small and medium-sized enterprises, strengthen confidence in enterprise development, focus on promoting enterprise innovation, strengthen property rights protection, and stimulate the emergence of new Multi-specialized and special new small and medium-sized enterprises.

Xi Jinping

September 8, 2022

