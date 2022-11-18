Chen Yan

BBC Chinese from Bali, Indonesia

7 hours ago

If you were going to a party, how many people would you chat with?

Xi Jinping’s answer, 11. In Bali, Indonesia, according to the announcement of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, during the G20 summit, Chinese leaders held bilateral talks with leaders of 11 countries in three days, and there was also a Secretary-General of the United Nations. Don’t forget, he also attended the G20 meeting, changed into traditional Indonesian clothes, participated in a grand dinner, and it seemed that all the rest of the time was filled with bilateral talks.

The 11 countries include the United States, France, the Netherlands, South Africa, Spain, Argentina, Senegal, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia and Italy. The day after the end of the G20, he flew to Thailand to attend the APEC summit and met with the leaders of Japan, Singapore and the Philippines.

The conversation between Xi Jinping and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, which sparked widespread discussion, was not included in the list of meetings by Chinese officials. According to Canadian media reports, Trudeau and Xi Jinping had a brief conversation of about 10 minutes on Tuesday (15th).

Xi Jinping’s intensive diplomacy has attracted much attention before the plane landed in Bali. Journalists from many countries have received news that their leaders will meet with him. See also Threaten the neighbors with a shovel, could not stand the smell of donkey: doomed

The G20 organizers set up a press center in a hotel not far from the venue—a giant hall with rows of computers and desks densely packed. Even so, you have to grab a seat in the morning, because thousands of journalists from 75 countries are stationed here every day.

A huge screen is set up in the lobby, broadcasting the footage of Bali Airport. Every time a leader arrives, reporters from his country will stand up or turn sideways to pay special attention. When the Chinese leader arrived on the afternoon of the 14th, there was a faint commotion. A large group of reporters looked up and stared at the screen, reflecting their attention.

Out of “cold peace”

In the news center, a reporter joked that so many talks were due to the epidemic, like the first weekend after the unblocking, retaliatory consumption, shopping, dinners, watching movies, and going to bars and clubs at night. “Diplomatic Party”. “This is Xi Jinping’s appearance party after consolidating domestic power at the 20th National Congress,” said Song Wendi, a political scientist at the Australian National University.

Of course, some of this was to make up for bilateral talks that had been canceled because of the pandemic. For example, Xi Jinping originally planned to visit Japan in April 2020. The then Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said that this was a major event for Sino-Japanese relations, because Chinese leaders only visit Japan almost every ten years. See also Udine, robbery in tobacconist's: threats and flight with money

Even after the outbreak of the epidemic in 2020, the two sides have not given up on the visit plan, and the atmosphere is brewing both among the people and the government. In February of that year, the Japanese Matsuyama Ballet even sang “March of the Volunteers” to cheer for Wuhan, and then the poem “Mountains and Rivers are different, the wind and the moon are the same sky” on the Japanese aid materials was widely praised in China; at the end of February, Japan also expressed that the two countries The foreign minister confirmed by telephone that the preparations for the visit to Japan are still advancing.

But it was eventually canceled. Over the past two years, not only has Japan changed its prime minister twice, but Shinzo Abe, who promoted the visit back then, has also been assassinated to death.

As the epidemic swept the world, leaders of various countries have slowed down and canceled their trips abroad, and face-to-face bilateral talks throughout 2020 have been lacklustre. Ma Zhao, an associate professor in the Department of East Asian Studies at Washington University in St. Louis, called it “cold peace,” which means that the relations between countries are tense but generally peaceful. Due to the lack of diplomatic interaction, they are temporarily in a state of cooling.

Since last year, countries have taken different steps in relaxing epidemic prevention restrictions, but they have all stepped out of the “cold peace” and joined the “diplomatic party”. China, which is still tirelessly insisting on “zeroing out”, has become the latest guest to arrive at the party . See also The Omicron BA.2.3 variant strain found in Shandong for the first time in mainland China | Shandong epidemic | CCP | CCP virus

Coupled with the tense relationship between China and the West, the Russo-Ukrainian war further tested China‘s diplomatic position, which Song Wendi described as “a sense of international isolation.” And this is exactly what the “diplomatic party” wanted to get rid of, so it asked the most people to reminisce about the old days.

Ma Zhao believes that although there are foreign visits or video conferences by representatives of diplomatic officials during the epidemic, they cannot replace the summit meeting and exchanges. These bilateral talks are a measure to enhance the relationship between the leaders.

Xi Jinping will pave the way

Only a few hours after Xi Jinping got off the plane, he sat face to face with Biden. In the end, the three-hour meeting between the two exceeded the planned time, and intensive diplomacy began. Although this meeting did not achieve any new results, it was not without effect.

Richard Haass (Council on Foreign Relations), president of the Council on Foreign Relations, said that in international relations, if the two parties are unwilling to make concessions on a certain issue and cannot reach an agreement, then a small number of countries will choose to go back and take up the issue. Go to war directly with guns, as some countries have done on the Middle East issue.

Haas said that most countries will continue to contact and talk, even if they cannot reach an agreement on what they want most, at least they will reach an agreement on the things they least want to see, such as neither wanting a nuclear war; in the Cold War, Most of the bilateral talks between the United States and the Soviet Union were for this purpose.

This is the significance of Xi Jinping’s meeting. During the talks, Biden said that the United States will continue to engage in fierce competition with China, but he reiterated that this competition should not turn into conflict, and emphasized that the United States and China must manage this competition responsibly and maintain open communication channels.

Ma Zhao believes that the background of this summit is the war between Russia and Ukraine and the conflict between China and the United States. In fact, there are American factors behind it. In view of this, Song Wendi believes that Xi Jinping knows that other countries will feel more comfortable interacting with China after seeing the friendly interactions between Chinese and American leaders. Therefore, as the epidemic draws to a close, Xi Jinping seizes this momentum and more actively seek This G20 is an excellent time to re-establish relations with these countries.

“While the United States is striving to build a network of allies or partner countries based on core issues (issue-based), China is also trying to find different issues to win over and divide countries. Therefore, bilateral talks are conducive to finding common interests among countries.” Ma Zhao explained.

peer interaction

This time at the G20, the leaders of various countries interact frequently, and it is difficult to say that they have established friendship, but at least they have broken the “cold” state.

An interesting scene happened on the first day of the dinner. After Xi Jinping entered the venue and greeted Indonesian President Joko Widodo, he saw Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and shook hands with him with a smile. Modi seemed to be in a good mood, and the two stood and chatted for a while. The camera is well aligned with this scene. The Indian media highlighted the moment because it was the first time the leaders of the two countries had spoken directly since the Sino-Indian border clash two and a half years ago.

This scene produced quite interesting associations—the two giants of China‘s Internet, Alibaba and Tencent, are fiercely competing in various fields, and the public relations teams are even more willing to attack each other, and they never get tired of it. But when they meet in public, their boss Ma Huateng and However, Ma Yun often talks and laughs in public, which is very interesting.

It seems to imply a possibility that although national leaders represent their own national interests, there are only a handful of people in the world who do this job. On occasions, leaders call each other colleagues.

Another example is the first meeting between Xi Jinping and Biden. Danny Russell, who once served in the White House, accompanied Biden to China in 2011. Russell recalled that on the last night of the trip, “in a small, very private setting,” Biden and Xi had dinner together, at which point they had finished their formal agenda and had a chance to chat. Xi Jinping talked frankly about his views on the Arab Spring. At this rare moment of free communication, Russell thought at the time that “this person should have no one to talk to.” The subtext is that in front of Biden, an international colleague, there is The tacit understanding of communication between peers.

Key topics and biggest tidbits

Your device does not support multimedia playback add text to video, “Create conditions”: Xi Jinping admonishes Trudeau at G20

Since the trade war in the Trump era, Sino-US relations have begun to show a “free fall” trend. Mutual consulate closures, Meng Wanzhou’s arrest, mutual sanctions, technology blockade, and more intense rhetorical confrontation, until August this year. Losey visited Taiwan and China for the “Military Exercise Around Taiwan”, and the relationship between the two countries fell to the bottom.

The term “new cold war” has continuously impacted the public’s vision in the past few years, and the outside world‘s expectations for China‘s relationship with the West have been very low.

In this context, James Crabtree, an analyst at the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS), said that the bilateral talks between Xi Jinping and Biden, Albanese and other leaders are of great significance in themselves. If you can also talk about some issues of concern to the G20 (climate, Russia, Ukraine, food), etc., it will be considered a success.

China also seems to be carrying a gift – a change in attitude towards Russia. Before the meeting, Chinese and American officials privately revealed that China‘s true feelings about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine were “surprised and embarrassed.”

After closed-door talks with China, leaders of various countries seem to be more confident in resolving Russia and Ukraine. For example, French President Macron said at a press conference, “(For Russia and Ukraine) I believe that China can stand on its feet in the next few months. On our side, play a more important mediating role.”

Biden also answered reporters after the meeting, “I absolutely believe that (China and the United States) do not need to enter a new cold war.”

After years of deteriorating relations, there is now such a statement, which former Singaporean diplomat Mahbubani Mahbubani described as “a sigh of relief”.

However, this does not mean that the tension between China and Western countries will not continue. This relationship may maintain “fierce competition” as Biden said. According to Ma Zhao’s analysis, China is currently facing multiple problems such as the rebound of the epidemic and a weak economy, and it is no longer able to maintain and expand large-scale international cooperation.

“I estimate that China will still continue to speak out in existing multilateral organizations, but will not vigorously develop projects such as ‘One Belt, One Road’ and ‘Community of Shared Future for Mankind’. China will now pay more attention to actual benefits rather than symbolic meaning.” Ma Zhao thinks.

Interestingly, despite all this diplomatic effort, when all the talks were over, a sub-minute-long video went viral and grabbed attention — a brief conversation between Xi Jinping and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, The content was leaked by the Canadian side, and Xi Jinping directly “warned” Trudeau at the venue the next day, and commented “very naive” in Chinese after leaving.