  • Chen Yan
  • BBC Chinese from Bali, Indonesia

image source,Reuters

If you were going to a party, how many people would you chat with?

Xi Jinping’s answer, 11. In Bali, Indonesia, according to the announcement of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, during the G20 summit, Chinese leaders held bilateral talks with leaders of 11 countries in three days, and there was also a Secretary-General of the United Nations. Don’t forget, he also attended the G20 meeting, changed into traditional Indonesian clothes, participated in a grand dinner, and it seemed that all the rest of the time was filled with bilateral talks.

The 11 countries include the United States, France, the Netherlands, South Africa, Spain, Argentina, Senegal, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia and Italy. The day after the end of the G20, he flew to Thailand to attend the APEC summit and met with the leaders of Japan, Singapore and the Philippines.

The conversation between Xi Jinping and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, which sparked widespread discussion, was not included in the list of meetings by Chinese officials. According to Canadian media reports, Trudeau and Xi Jinping had a brief conversation of about 10 minutes on Tuesday (15th).

