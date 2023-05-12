Xi Jinping’s Disaster Prevention, Mitigation and Relief Work: People First, Life First – The Yellow River News

Xi Jinping’s deployment of disaster prevention, mitigation and relief work in this way: people first, life first

2023-05-12 12:29:45

Source: People’s Daily Online – Communist Party of China News Network

May 12 this year is the 15th National Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Day in my country. Disaster prevention, mitigation, and relief are related to the safety of people’s lives and property, as well as social harmony and stability. Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, General Secretary Xi Jinping has attached great importance to disaster prevention, reduction and relief work, and made a series of important decisions and deployments to promote the rapid development of disaster prevention, reduction and relief work in my country.