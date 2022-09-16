September 16, 2022 at 1:51 am Last Updated: 9/16/2022 4:16AM

As soon as Chinese President Xi Jinping took office 10 years ago, he visited Kazakhstan to propose a new economic initiative that has since evolved into the ambitious Belt and Road Initiative. Today, 10 years later, when he is about to enter his third term of office, he will visit Kazakhstan again and set it as the first stop of his foreign visit three years after the epidemic.

Observers exclaimed that the re-start could not be more obvious.

More importantly, he also attended the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, a multilateral group composed of Russia and China‘s Eurasian neighbors, and met with the leader of the Central Asian region, Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Analysts believe that these series of actions send a strong diplomatic signal for Xi’s next term. In addition, in the context of the Ukrainian war, the meeting between the heads of state of China and Russia is more symbolic, setting the tone for China‘s foreign policy to follow.

As soon as the SCO summit opened on Thursday (September 15), Putin said that he understood China‘s questions and concerns about the situation in Ukraine, and he also praised China‘s “balanced position” on the Ukraine issue.

image source,EPA image caption, Russian President Vladimir Putin (left) meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping during the 22nd summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, on September 15.

However, according to China‘s state-run Xinhua News Agency, Xi Jinping did not mention Ukraine in his public speech, saying: “China is willing to support each other with Russia on issues concerning each other’s core interests” and that “the two sides should strengthen cooperation in Shanghai.” Coordination and cooperation within multilateral frameworks such as the Organization, CICA, and BRICS.”

Zhu Zhiqun, a professor of international relations at Bucknell University in the United States, believes, “This shows that China does not fully support Russia, especially when it violates a sovereign country. At the same time, due to the tension between China and the United States and the West, China does not support Russian relations are very important to China, so they must be maintained and strengthened.”

“Both China and Russia are dissatisfied with the US-led international system, so they will actively promote the multi-level world they advocate, emphasizing that the US and the West cannot represent the entire international community,” Zhu Zhiqun said. “The SCO will be an important platform in the future.”

image source,PRESIDENCY OF AZERBAIJAN/ HANDOUT image caption, On September 14, Kazakh President Tokayev (right) and Chinese President Xi Jinping (left) signed a joint statement.

Twenty results “the dust has settled”?

image source,Reuters image caption, On September 15, during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Mongolian President Khuri Sukh attended the sixth meeting of the heads of state of China, Russia and Mongolia.

According to Xinhua News Agency, when the heads of state of China and Russia met on Thursday, President Putin wished the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China a complete success, “I believe that under the leadership of President Xi Jinping, China‘s economic and social development will continue to achieve new achievements.”

Previously, when the outside world was still immersed in predicting whether the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China might change leadership, President Xi Jinping unexpectedly announced his first foreign visit since the epidemic. Analysts believe that this sets the script for the upcoming scene of the 20th National Congress next month.

“This shows that Xi’s position at home is safe, and it is completely guaranteed that he will serve as the party general secretary for the third time at the 20th National Congress, so he can now go abroad with confidence”, Bucknell University (Bucknell University) Zhu Zhiqun, a professor of international relations, told the BBC in Chinese.

Sun Yun, director of the China program at the Stimson Center, a Washington think tank, also told BBC Chinese, “The epidemic is not over yet, but the 20th National Congress has been settled. Xi’s first visit first shows his confidence in domestic politics.”

Xi has traveled this time to countries friendly to China, including Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, where he is unlikely to face issues related to Xinjiang, Hong Kong or human rights in general, and has also reinforced his sense of China‘s status. confidence.

image source,Reuters image caption, This is Xi Jinping's first foreign trip since the outbreak of the epidemic in early 2020

Alexander Korolev, senior lecturer in politics and international relations at the University of New South Wales, summed up Xi’s agenda this way: “This is a company that is quite friendly to China, or at least unwilling to confront China directly, interested in developing economic cooperation with Beijing. National party.”

At a time when relations between China and Western powers, especially the United States, are tense, the Biden administration is focusing on uniting allies to counter China. In Asia, Australia has been at odds with China for the past two years; Japan has gradually moved closer to the United States, and is increasingly worried about the Taiwan issue, which is the most important to China.

Xi Jinping’s trip sent a strong message to Western powers, “They do not represent the entire international community, and China has many friends in developing countries and non-Western worlds,” Zhu Zhiqun said.

image source,Getty Images

SCO – the future “focus of foreign policy”

For Beijing, the key to countering Western power is the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. The organization is a key platform for China to cultivate economic and geopolitical influence in Eurasia.

The founding countries are China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, and the acceptance process for Iran was launched last year. India and Pakistan joined the membership in 2017.

Through this organization, Beijing can not only communicate with big countries such as Russia, but also with many small countries. The organization has nine dialogue partners, including Azerbaijan, Armenia, Cambodia, Nepal, Turkey, Sri Lanka, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Qatar.

“The SCO has gradually become one of the basic components of China’s diplomacy. In today’s increasingly fierce competition between China and the United States, the SCO is increasingly playing a role as the foundation and support for China’s diplomacy,” said Sun Yun.

“The SCO and Central Asia will continue to be the focus of Xi Jinping’s foreign policy in the near future. This is consistent with China’s long-term policy of developing strong relations with its neighbors and other developing countries,” Zhu Zhiqun said.

The president of Uzbekistan, where the SCO summit was held, promised to admit new members and push for a new round of expansion. According to China Central Television, there are currently no less than 10 countries that want to join the SCO or enhance its legal status within the organization.

Shi Jianyu, an associate researcher at the National Defense Security Research Institute, a think tank affiliated to Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense, has been studying the situation in Central Asia for a long time. He told the BBC Chinese that the Shanghai Cooperation Organization is currently in a transitional stage. Its main function in the past was regional anti-terrorism, but the war in Ukraine has continuously consumed the resources of Russia, a major power in the region, and it is questionable whether it will be able to control the military security of this region in the future.

He predicts that in the future, China may share the role of regional security management on the SCO with Russia.

Important Heritage of the Belt and Road Initiative

On the first stop of his foreign visit, China’s friendly neighbor Kazakhstan, Xi Jinping said, “China will always be a trustworthy and dependable friend and partner of Kazakhstan.” He reiterated that he attaches great importance to relations with Kazakhstan, saying that “no matter how the international situation changes, China will always support Kazakhstan in maintaining national independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

This statement is not unexpected. Kazakhstan is a necessary channel for China’s overland Silk Road. Analysts believe that China will continue to maintain friendly relations with Kazakhstan and further promote the “Belt and Road” initiative.

“Kazakhstan is politically symbolic,” Zhu Zhiqun said, adding that the Belt and Road Initiative was announced here as “an important legacy” of Xi.

And the time has come for China to forge closer ties with it.

Kazakhstan’s president, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, is currently in power after a coup d’état earlier this year. He has announced that his future term is seven years.

Tokayev’s specialty is diplomacy, and he has begun to try to deploy globally, Shi Jianyu said. Tokayev hopes to “become a model for the future development of Central Asia, remove the old habits of the past and become a leader of ZTE”.

According to China’s Global Times, Tokayev said that Kazakhstan will continue to support and participate in the joint construction of the “Belt and Road” with China.

China and Russia strengthen cooperation on maintaining the bottom line

image source,Xinhua image caption, On the afternoon of September 15, Chinese President Xi Jinping held a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Samarkand State Guest House.

The Sino-Russian leaders’ meeting itself is part of the Sino-Russian strategic consultation mechanism and is also a regular event. But in the context of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the meeting took on a special symbolic meaning.

Before Putin sent troops to Ukraine, the two leaders met at the Beijing Winter Olympics and made headlines by saying that there were “no limits” to their cooperation. This time the two met again, and the meaning of deepening cooperation was obvious.

“The meeting not only expressed China’s willingness to continue ‘business as usual’ with Russia, but also to express its willingness to express support to accelerate the formation of a stronger Sino-Russian alliance,” Korolev said. He argues that Beijing is reluctant to distance itself from Moscow, even at the risk of severe reputational damage and being the target of secondary economic sanctions.

This is determined by the current geopolitical landscape. The United States sees both China and Russia as enemies, which has strengthened cooperation between the two countries. China has carefully handled its stance on Russia’s actions since the beginning of the Russian-Ukrainian war. China has not condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and has not joined Western countries such as the United States in imposing sanctions on Putin.

However, after all, China and Russia are not a formal military alliance, and the extent to which they support Russia is still questionable.

Past exchanges have shown that China and Russia maintain a superficial policy neutrality in their respective core interests, that is, they do not express their support or opposition in words, but do not interrupt substantive exchanges, especially economic cooperation.

Sun Yun believes that Xi may still provide more details on economic cooperation with Russia this time, but military assistance directly related to the Ukraine war is unlikely.

China’s goal is to maintain relations with Russia at a strategic level to balance U.S. power with the West’s growing economic pressure on China, Shi Jianyu said, though that doesn’t mean supporting Moscow at a tactical level. “Because Beijing also benefits from maintaining access to global markets, avoiding Western sanctions, and building relationships with countries that fear Russia, such as those in Central Asia.”

Korolev believes that the strengthening of the Sino-Russian alliance also depends to a large extent on how China views the United States’ support for Taiwan.

For Beijing, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan last month “seems to have really crossed the line,” he said.