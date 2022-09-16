Home News Xi Jinping’s first post-pandemic trip and meeting with Putin send diplomatic signals to third term – BBC News
Xi Jinping's first post-pandemic trip and meeting with Putin send diplomatic signals to third term

Xi Jinping's first post-pandemic trip and meeting with Putin send diplomatic signals to third term

SCO summit: Xi Jinping and Putin hold bilateral meeting

As soon as Chinese President Xi Jinping took office 10 years ago, he visited Kazakhstan to propose a new economic initiative that has since evolved into the ambitious Belt and Road Initiative. Today, 10 years later, when he is about to enter his third term of office, he will visit Kazakhstan again and set it as the first stop of his foreign visit three years after the epidemic.

Observers exclaimed that the re-start could not be more obvious.

More importantly, he also attended the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, a multilateral group composed of Russia and China‘s Eurasian neighbors, and met with the leader of the Central Asian region, Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Analysts believe that these series of actions send a strong diplomatic signal for Xi’s next term. In addition, in the context of the Ukrainian war, the meeting between the heads of state of China and Russia is more symbolic, setting the tone for China‘s foreign policy to follow.

