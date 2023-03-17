Home News Xi Jinping’s March 20 visit to Russia and Putin to discuss deepening “strategic cooperation” (Kremlin) – RFI – Radio France Internationale
News

Xi Jinping’s March 20 visit to Russia and Putin to discuss deepening “strategic cooperation” (Kremlin) – RFI – Radio France Internationale

by admin
Xi Jinping’s March 20 visit to Russia and Putin to discuss deepening “strategic cooperation” (Kremlin) – RFI – Radio France Internationale
  1. Xi Jinping’s visit to Russia on March 20 and Putin discussed deepening “strategic cooperation” (Kremlin) RFI – Radio France Internationale
  2. 3/17【#时务大家谈】Hot comment: Xi Jinping confirms to visit Moscow, support Putin or promote peace? The official media disclosed the details of the personnel reshuffle of the two sessions, and the truth behind the scenes? “Military doctor of conscience” Jiang Yanyong passed away, why is Beijing still guarding against him? Voice of America Chinese Website
  3. Xi Jinping to visit Moscow to show support for Putin Voice of America Chinese Website- VOA Mandarin
  4. Xi Jinping will pay a state visit to Russia from March 20 to 22 Caixin Global
  5. Xi Jinping talks to Zelensky?America is optimistic RFI – Radio France Internationale
  6. View full coverage on Google News
See also  Conference in New York for the normalization of US-Cuba relations

You may also like

Al Bano, ‘in July I sing in Los...

Unstoppable clashes in Riobamba

Quinchía revolutionized with the visit of Petro

Cres, the sheep, Europe / Croatia / Areas...

Los Lobos would be behind the attack on...

Iván, the actor from Huila who will participate...

The CPPCC Heilongjiang Provincial Committee held a meeting...

Political unrest and economic crisis are shaking Pakistan

Alto Paraná is the second region with the...

October elections at risk due to public disorder:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy