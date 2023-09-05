Xi Jinping’s Moves to Consolidate Power: Resignation of Wang Xiaohong Signifies Strategy Shift within the Party

Xi Jinping’s Close Friend Resigns from Police Association Position

September 5, 2023 (Voice of Hope) – Wang Xiaohong, a close friend of Chinese President Xi Jinping, recently resigned from his position as President of the Police Association. This move is believed to be part of Xi’s strategy to reduce political pressure from his allies and cultivate more loyal forces within the Communist Party.

Wang Xiaohong previously held the post of Secretary of the Party Committee and Director of the Secret Service Bureau of the Ministry of Public Security of the Communist Party of China. His resignation from the Police Association is seen as a significant step in reshuffling key positions within the party.

According to the CCP Police Network, the 18th Cross-Strait and Hong Kong and Macau Police Seminar took place in Suzhou, Jiangsu Province from August 28th to 31st. Xu Ganlu, Vice Minister of the Ministry of Public Security and Director of the National Immigration Administration, delivered a speech at the opening ceremony, indicating his new role as the chairman of the Police Association, replacing Wang Xiaohong.

The CCP Police Association, also known as the “Old Police Club” of the CCP, has seen its former presidents, Tian Qiyu and Wang Xiaohong, both hold ministerial level positions. It is speculated that Xu Ganlu may be promoted to executive vice minister, as he currently holds the highest rank among the seven deputy ministers of the Ministry of Public Security.

Xu Ganlu, 61, shares the same Fujianese background as Wang Xiaohong and previously worked under Xi Jinping when he served as the deputy mayor of Xiamen. Xu Ganlu’s experience as the director of the Kaiyuan Branch of the Xiamen Public Security Bureau is seen as a strong asset in his new role as executive deputy minister.

Commentator Zheng Haochang emphasized the significance of choosing the executive deputy minister, noting that the position has historically held more power than that of the minister himself. Xu Ganlu’s appointment is seen as a strategic move to maintain a balance of power within the Ministry of Public Security.

The Ministry of Public Security is divided between factions loyal to Xi and Wang Xiaohong. Xu Ganlu is considered a suitable candidate as he has ties to both Xi’s old Fujian department and the Henan Department of Public Security, where Wang Xiaohong has held positions.

Wang Xiaohong is regarded as a key member of Xi Jinping’s faction, the Minjiang New Army, and an important ally of the Chinese President. Despite his resignation from the Police Association, Wang Xiaohong’s other prominent positions, including Secretary of the CPC Central Committee Secretariat, member of the Central Committee, and Minister of Public Security, remain unchanged. This indicates that there are no issues with his standing within the party.

Commentator Lan Shu believes that Xi Jinping is employing various methods to ensure the loyalty of those in power. By appointing individuals who are loyal to him, Xi can alleviate the political pressure caused by an excessive concentration of power and strengthen his influence within the party.

As changes are made to key positions within the party, it becomes evident that Xi Jinping is strategically reinforcing his allies while cultivating a loyal support base. This maneuver allows him to maintain control and reduce political pressure, ultimately solidifying his influence within the Communist Party.

