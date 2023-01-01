[New Tang Dynasty, Beijing time, December 30, 2022]The Beijing authorities announced on the 30th that the National People’s Congress and the National People’s Congress will be held in March next year. At present, the epidemic situation in various parts of China is out of control. With the panic of death covering the whole country, the CCP has not postponed the two sessions, which has aroused concern. Some analysts believe that the authorities have been unable to deal with the epidemic, but this does not affect the eagerness of Xi Jinping’s people to take over.

The official Xinhua News Agency reported that the 38th meeting of the Standing Committee of the 13th National People’s Congress of the Communist Party of China decided on the afternoon of the 30th that the first meeting of the 14th National People’s Congress will be held in Beijing on March 5, 2023.

The 13th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference also held a chairman’s meeting a few days ago, and decided to hold the first meeting of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference in Beijing on March 4 next year.

The above-mentioned meetings of the National People’s Congress and the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, known as the “Two Sessions”, are generally scheduled to be held around March 5 each year and end on March 15. However, since the outbreak of the CCP virus (COVID-19) in Wuhan at the end of 2019, the schedule of the two sessions has been disrupted by the epidemic.

The 2020 Two Sessions of the Communist Party of China were postponed until May 22 of that year in Beijing, and closed hastily on the afternoon of the 28th. The National Two Sessions in 2021 will be held in Beijing from March 5th to 11th.

Excluding the previous day’s press conference, the two sessions of the two sessions of the CCP have been shortened to six days. Therefore, they are called the most “short-lived” two sessions in the history of the CCP.

It is worth noting that the CCP authorities have not postponed the date of the two sessions next year due to the current outbreak. At present, the epidemic is spreading explosively across China, the death toll is rising sharply, and the medical system is facing collapse. In terms of medical treatment and assistance for the people, the CCP authorities have not made specific and clear responses.

In this regard, some analysts believe that the CCP authorities have been unable to respond to the epidemic prevention and control. In addition, the CCP’s top management is about to change positions, and the people arranged by Xi Jinping urgently need to be promoted. Therefore, the two sessions had to be held under the fierce and unpredictable situation of the epidemic.

Current affairs commentator Yue Shan told NTDTV on the 30th, “It is a helpless strategy of the CCP authorities to prevent the epidemic. As for the extent to which the people’s livelihood environment deteriorates, it will not affect the CCP’s completion of its own political affairs. Otherwise, it will not wait until the end of the 20th National Congress to abandon the zero-clearing policy.”

Yue Shan analyzed, “Xi Jinping’s new team must formally come to power, and Li Qiang must succeed Li Keqiang. Only when the 20th National Congress of Xi Jinping’s personnel layout has the final result. However, basically the personnel affairs are decided at the 20th National Congress, including who will be a member of the National People’s Congress. Minister, Chairman of the CPPCC, Premier, Vice Premier, and Vice President of the State. But it still needs to go through the motions at the National Two Sessions according to the procedures.”

During the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China held at the end of October this year, a new session of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee was produced, namely Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang and Li Xi. Three of the new Standing Committee members are retained, including Xi Jinping himself, Zhao Leji, and Wang Huning. The other four newcomers are all members of the Xi family who have had close relationships with Xi Jinping.

According to the reelection regulations, during the National People’s Congress meeting next year, the chairman and vice-chairman of the Communist Party of China, the chairman and deputy premier of the State Council, the state councilor, the heads of ministries and commissions, and the chairman and vice-chairman of the State Military Commission and members of the Military Commission will be elected.

