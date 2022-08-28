(Beijing, 27th) Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a letter to the families of the survivors of the “Lisbon Maru” ship, encouraging them to continue their active commitment to China-UK friendship, and looking forward to more British friends to contribute to China-UK relations.

Xinhua News Agency reported that Xi Jinping pointed out that the touching story of the heroic rescue of British prisoners of war on the Lisbon Maru by fishermen in Zhoushan, Zhejiang Province, China in 1942 was an important part of China and Britain fighting side by side as allies in World War II and jointly fighting against fascist aggression. Witnessing is also a historical story of the profound friendship between the two peoples.

He emphasized that this year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations at the ambassadorial level between China and the UK. Over the past half century, it is thanks to the hard work of countless friendly people from the two countries that China-UK relations have been able to keep advancing. It is hoped that the families of the survivors of the “Lisbon Maru” will continue to be committed to China-UK friendship, and expect more British friends to make positive contributions to the development of China-UK relations.

In October 1942, the Japanese army requisitioned the passenger and cargo ship “Lisbon Maru” to escort more than 1,800 British prisoners of war from Hong Kong to Japan. They were hit by the US military while passing through the waters near Zhoushan. 843 British prisoners were killed and 384 British prisoners were saved by local fishermen. Since then, the British military and the British government are deeply grateful. During his visit to the UK in 2015, Xi Jinping took the “Lisbon Maru” rescue incident as an example, emphasizing that the friendship forged between the Chinese and British people during the war will never fade, and it has become a valuable asset for the relationship between the two countries.

A few days ago, Winnie, the daughter of Molly, the last survivor of the “Lisbon Maru”, sent a letter to Xi Jinping, expressing her gratitude for China‘s rescue and kindness, and firmly supporting the friendship between the British and Chinese peoples from generation to generation.