Xi Jinping, the President of China, attended the 15th BRICS Summit on August 23rd and delivered a significant speech titled “Unity and Cooperation for Development, Courage to Responsibility and Promotion of Peace.” The meeting, chaired by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, took place at the Suede Conference Center in Johannesburg.

In addition to President Xi, other leaders in attendance were Brazilian President Lula, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Russian President Vladimir Putin, who participated online. The summit aimed to discuss and strengthen cooperation among the member countries – Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

President Xi’s speech emphasized the importance of unity and cooperation for development in the BRICS nations. He stressed the need for these countries to work together, taking on responsibilities and promoting peace in the current global scenario.

The BRICS Summit became a platform for leaders to exchange views on several global issues, including trade disputes, climate change, and economic recovery post the COVID-19 pandemic. The leaders also discussed ways to enhance trade and investment among the BRICS countries.

As the world‘s second-largest economy, China‘s role in the BRICS summit is significant. President Xi promoted the idea of an open and inclusive world economy, emphasizing the need for equal and fair trade practices.

The summit was widely covered by media organizations, and Chinese news agency Xinhua provided a photo taken by their reporter Li Xueren.

The BRICS summit serves as a forum for emerging economies to present their perspectives and seek common ground on various global challenges. The 15th summit reiterated the commitment of the member countries to work together for mutual benefit and sustainable development.

